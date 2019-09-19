David C. Hiltebrand
Overview
David’s practice focuses on the representation of corporate borrowers and lenders in secured and unsecured commercial financings. David represents borrowers and lenders in secured and unsecured term, revolving and bridge loan facilities. These loans include recapitalizations, property and company acquisition financings and lines of credit to fund business operations. David is also committed to providing pro bono service, including the review of cases for the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project’s Screening Committee.
He also served as a Law Clerk to the Honorable Frank J. Santoro of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in Norfolk, VA.
Experience
- Represented private equity fund in $70 million financing secured by five golf courses.
- Represented an independent investment management firm and its subsidiaries in securing a $50 million revolving loan facility.
- Represented publicly-traded energy company in $550 million term and $225 million revolving loan facilities in connection with an acquisition.
- Represents residential mortgage servicers and private equity lenders in revolving and term loans secured by Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and private label mortgage servicing rights and excess spread receivables.
- Represented a commercial mortgage investment fund in a $150 million revolving line of credit.
- Represented a Wall Street lender in the issuance and repurchasing of a $650 million multi-draw term loan facility to a mortgage servicing company.
- Routinely represents corporate borrowers in ongoing loan compliance inquiries and amendments.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named One to Watch in Banking and Finance Law, Financial Services Regulation Law and Securities/Capital Markets Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Virginia and American Bar Associations
- Member, Screening Committee, Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project
Insights
Legal Updates
News
Education
JD, Georgetown University Law Center, Senior Articles Editor, Georgetown Journal of Law and Public Policy, 2012
BA, Psychology, University of Virginia, 2006
Admissions
Virginia
Clerkships
- US Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Virginia