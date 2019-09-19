David’s practice focuses on the representation of corporate borrowers and lenders in secured and unsecured commercial financings. David represents borrowers and lenders in secured and unsecured term, revolving and bridge loan facilities. These loans include recapitalizations, property and company acquisition financings and lines of credit to fund business operations. David is also committed to providing pro bono service, including the review of cases for the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project’s Screening Committee.

He also served as a Law Clerk to the Honorable Frank J. Santoro of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in Norfolk, VA.