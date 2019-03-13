David B. Horner
Overview
David focuses on public-private partnerships involving the acquisition, financing, maintenance, and development of infrastructure in the United States. He serves as head of our Public-Private Partnerships and Infrastructure Practice.
Recognized by Chambers (USA) as a “Leader in the Field” (Band 2) in the category of USA Projects: PPP (Nationwide), David is one of the few practitioners in the US PPP market with combined experience in the transactional, public policy and federal regulatory aspects of infrastructure public-private partnerships.
From 2005 until 2009, David served at the US Department of Transportation as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Transportation Policy and Chief Counsel of the Federal Transit Administration. At the Department, David was involved in all aspects of the US Secretary of Transportation’s initiative to promote private investment in the US transportation network. Since returning to private practice in 2009, David has acted as counsel on multiple landmark PPP transactions and “market firsts,” including (i) the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s award-winning Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, the first multi-asset transportation PPP in the United States, (ii) the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico’s $1.1 billion long-term concession of PR-22, the largest toll road in Puerto Rico, (iii) the $483 million long-term lease of The Ohio State University’s Parking System, the first university parking system monetization in the United States, and (iv) the long-term lease and concession of the water and wastewater systems of the Borough of Middletown, Pennsylvania. In addition to his transactional work, David is noted for his advice to state departments of transportation on PPP program creation and pre-tender project development.
“We couldn't be happier with them. On a scale of one to ten, I'd give them a nine because I don't give any tens.” – Chambers USA 2023
“David and his team quickly got up to speed on the deal points and were able to add value immediately.” – Chambers USA 2022
“David has an excellent awareness of client needs and PPP market trends, enabling him to deliver timely and relevant advice.” – Chambers USA 2022
“He is very sharp, knowledgeable and proactive.” – Chambers USA 2021
“He understands the wider context, tailoring his approach depending on the stage of the project, which makes it more efficient for everybody.” – Chambers USA 2020
“He is candid and an excellent deal attorney. He thinks about pragmatic approaches to issues, not just legal but on the business side as well. He is well researched across a number of areas, with experience in roads, ports and water.” – Chambers USA 2019
Experience
David’s recent or current representations in the United States include acting as lead project counsel for:
- A state department of technology on its procurement of an operation, maintenance, and commercialization contract for an 8,500 linear mile fiber optic network, the largest transaction of its kind attempted in the United States to date.
- The sponsor and the applicant, jointly, in their negotiation with the Federal Railroad Administration of a multi-billion dollar grant to support an intercity passenger rail megaproject, one of the largest grants ever awarded to a surface transportation project in the United States.
- A state department of transportation on its procurement of a state-wide network of electric vehicle charging stations.
- The lenders to the preferred proposer on the New York MTA’s ADA Upgrades at 13 Stations Project (Package 3).
- A short-listed proposer on its bid to design, build, finance, operate, and maintain the Central Energy Plant at the University of Florida.
- A short-listed proposer on its bid to design, build, finance, operate, and maintain a toll bridge on Interstate 10 across the Calcasieu River in Louisiana.
- A university in Kentucky as grantor of a long-term lease and concession of the university’s utility system.
- A university in Louisiana as grantor of a long-term lease and concession of the university’s utility system.
- The preferred proposer on its bid to acquire the $225 million long-term lease and concession of the University of Idaho Utility System.
- A short-listed proposer on its bid to acquire the $1.1 billion long-term lease and concession of the University of Iowa Utility System.
- A national utility provider on its bid to acquire the $1.1 billion long-term lease and concession of The Ohio State University Utility System.
- The senior lender and development finance provider to a high-speed rail project in the United States.
- The lender to a sponsor acquiring additional ownership of a managed lanes project in North Carolina.
- The lenders to a shortlisted proposer on a managed lanes project in Georgia.
- A leading transportation infrastructure fund on its bid to acquire a long-term concession and lease of the parking system at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Arizona.
- A leading infrastructure fund on two long-haul fiber-optic projects in the United States.
- A mid-Atlantic PPP office on its DBFOM of a city-wide street lighting project.
- A southeastern department of transportation on its proposed Broadband Fiber Optic Network PPP Project along I-95 and US 70.
- A northeastern turnpike authority on its DBFOM of a Broadband Fiber Optic Network PPP Project along its 550-mile right-of-way.
- A leading transportation infrastructure fund on its bid to acquire American Roads, LLC from Syncora Guarantee Inc.
- A national water system operator on its bid to acquire equity in the developer of the Vista Ridge Water Pipeline Project and for a long-term operations and maintenance agreement with the developer.
- A toll road concessionaire in the re-negotiation of its concession agreement with a state department of transportation.
- The underwriters to a shortlisted team on the SR400 Express Lanes project in Georgia.
- The procuring authority with respect to a long-term operations and maintenance agreement for the municipal ferry system in Puerto Rico.
Recognized for his experience in federal transportation law, David advises PPP clients on a range of federal matters, particularly on legal issues of first impression in relation to the acceptance of federal credit assistance and grant funding in the PPP context. He represents clients before the US Department of Transportation, including the Office of the Secretary, the Federal Highway Administration, the Federal Transit and Administration, and the Federal Railroad Administration.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Leader in Projects: PPP, USA, Chambers Global, 2020-2025
- Named a Leading Lawyer for Project Finance, Legal 500 United States, 2024
- Recognized as a Leader in Projects: PPP, USA-Nationwide, Chambers USA, 2016-2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Adjunct Fellow, Hudson Institute
- Member of the Board of Directors of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority by appointment of the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, 2017-2019
Insights
Legal Updates
- March 13, 2019Legal Update
- October 28, 2016Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- September 15, 2021EventPanelist“The Infrastructure Opportunity: Measuring the Impact on Investment Strategy,” REFINITIVE
- May 4, 2020EventModerator“Rebuilding America: Investing in the Future of U.S. Infrastructure,” Hudson Institute
- May 14, 2019EventModerator“Reforming Federal Financing Programs, P3 Policy and Delivery Leaders Summit,” Washington, D.C.
- December 12, 2017Event
- November 2, 2017EventPresenter“Observations on the U.S. PPP Market,” EBI Energy & Environmental Summit, Washington, DC
- June 27, 2017EventPresenter“Investing in U.S. Infrastructure Through Public-Private Partnerships,” Japan Institute for Overseas Investment, Tokyo, Japan
- June 8, 2017Event
- April 20-21, 2017EventPanelist“Overview of PPP Framework and Program in Puerto Rico,” P3 Summit Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnership Authority
- April 18, 2017EventSpeakerBarclays Private Capital Markets Infrastructure & Project Finance Conference
- January 31, 2017EventPanelist“Ernst & Young Outlook for 2017: Resiliency Infrastructure and Trends
- June 16, 2016EventSpeaker“Infrastructure P3s: Using Public-Private Partnerships to Develop, Procure, and Finance Infrastructure Projects,” New York Bar Association
- June 2016EventSpeakerModel Statutes for Procurement of Infrastructure Public-private Partnerships, Project Finance Committee of the New York City Bar CLE Program
- May 2016EventSpeakerOptimizing US Infrastructure Investment Policy Options For the 2017 Presidential Transition Process, National Academy of Public Administration
- May 3, 2016EventPanelist“One Belt, One Road Initiative,” Hudson Institute
- April 2016EventSpeakerP3s and the Evolution of Infrastructure Delivery - Transit Applications, George Mason University
- March 2016EventSpeakerFederal Credit Support of Passenger Rail Projects, Southeast Rail Forum
- March 2016EventSpeakerHow Have P3 and Monetization Concepts Changed and Where are They Headed?, Transportation Policy & Finance Summit of the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association
- January 2016EventSpeakerHM Treasury's 'Public Sector Equity' Initiative: An Alternative to Revenue Sharing in Public-Private Partnerships?, Transportation Research Board, National Academy of Sciences
Publications
- May 27, 2020Publication
- Winter 2017Publication
- July 26, 2016Publication
- June 15, 2016Publication
- 2015PublicationCo-authorModel P3 Contract Guide, published by the US Department of Transportation
- 2011PublicationAuthorRescue Investing through Public-Private Partnerships
- 2010PublicationAuthorHome Rule and Public-Private Partnerships
News
- 4 Minute ReadFebruary 13, 2025News
- 2 Minute ReadNews
- 7 Minute ReadJune 12, 2024News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 21, 2024News
- 4 Minute ReadFebruary 15, 2024News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 17, 2023News
- 4 Minute ReadFebruary 16, 2023News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2022News
- 4 Minute ReadFebruary 18, 2022News
- 6 Minute ReadMay 25, 2021News
- 3 Minute ReadFebruary 18, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 13, 2021News
- 5 Minute ReadApril 27, 2020News
- 3 Minute ReadFebruary 18, 2020News
- 4 Minute ReadApril 25, 2019News
- 4 Minute ReadMay 16, 2018News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 12, 2017News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 4, 2017News
- 2 Minute ReadFebruary 22, 2016News
Education
JD, Washington and Lee University School of Law, 2000
MPhil, Politics, Oxford University, 1993
BA, Political Science, Kenyon College, magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, 1991
Admissions
District of Columbia
New York
Virginia