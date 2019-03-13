From 2005 until 2009, David served at the US Department of Transportation as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Transportation Policy and Chief Counsel of the Federal Transit Administration. At the Department, David was involved in all aspects of the US Secretary of Transportation’s initiative to promote private investment in the US transportation network. Since returning to private practice in 2009, David has acted as counsel on multiple landmark PPP transactions and “market firsts,” including (i) the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s award-winning Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, the first multi-asset transportation PPP in the United States, (ii) the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico’s $1.1 billion long-term concession of PR-22, the largest toll road in Puerto Rico, (iii) the $483 million long-term lease of The Ohio State University’s Parking System, the first university parking system monetization in the United States, and (iv) the long-term lease and concession of the water and wastewater systems of the Borough of Middletown, Pennsylvania. In addition to his transactional work, David is noted for his advice to state departments of transportation on PPP program creation and pre-tender project development.

“We couldn't be happier with them. On a scale of one to ten, I'd give them a nine because I don't give any tens.” – Chambers USA 2023

“David and his team quickly got up to speed on the deal points and were able to add value immediately.” – Chambers USA 2022

“David has an excellent awareness of client needs and PPP market trends, enabling him to deliver timely and relevant advice.” – Chambers USA 2022

“He is very sharp, knowledgeable and proactive.” – Chambers USA 2021

“He understands the wider context, tailoring his approach depending on the stage of the project, which makes it more efficient for everybody.” – Chambers USA 2020

“He is candid and an excellent deal attorney. He thinks about pragmatic approaches to issues, not just legal but on the business side as well. He is well researched across a number of areas, with experience in roads, ports and water.” – Chambers USA 2019