David counsels clients on state and local tax matters. He advises on multistate income, franchise, and sales and use taxes, as well as unclaimed property matters including voluntary disclosure agreements, and ongoing compliance. In addition, David works with clients on federal tax matters involving mergers, acquisitions, and reorganizations. He also has experience reviewing and drafting tax provisions in partnership and limited liability company agreements.

Prior to joining Hunton, David served as a tax attorney at the IRS Office of Chief Counsel in the Litigation & Advisory Division. He worked with revenue agents examining multinational companies on matters concerning executive compensation, net operating loss deductions, and methods of financial accounting, and was a member of a trial team representing the IRS in United States Tax Court on a case involving a conservation easement transaction.

David also previously served as a judicial extern for the Honorable Rosemary Gambardella of the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

Publications

  • Publication
    Executive Articles Editor
    Punishing Debtors in Bankruptcy During COVID-19, Brooklyn Journal of Corporate, Financial & Commercial Law

Education

JD, Brooklyn Law School, cum laude, 2024

BS, Muhlenberg College, cum laude, 2016

Admissions

New York

Government Service

Tax Attorney, IRS Office of Chief Counsel, Litigation & Advisory Division

Languages

  • Hebrew
