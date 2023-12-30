David counsels clients on state and local tax matters. He advises on multistate income, franchise, and sales and use taxes, as well as unclaimed property matters including voluntary disclosure agreements, and ongoing compliance. In addition, David works with clients on federal tax matters involving mergers, acquisitions, and reorganizations. He also has experience reviewing and drafting tax provisions in partnership and limited liability company agreements.

Prior to joining Hunton, David served as a tax attorney at the IRS Office of Chief Counsel in the Litigation & Advisory Division. He worked with revenue agents examining multinational companies on matters concerning executive compensation, net operating loss deductions, and methods of financial accounting, and was a member of a trial team representing the IRS in United States Tax Court on a case involving a conservation easement transaction.

David also previously served as a judicial extern for the Honorable Rosemary Gambardella of the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.