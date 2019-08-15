The primary focus of Dave’s practice is complex labor and employment issues, including traditional labor matters, contract negotiations, advising clients regarding the National Labor Relations Act, and handling matters before the National Labor Relations Board, as well as arbitrations, in federal and state courts.

Dave also has extensive experience representing clients in Title VII, wage and hour, and defending numerous whistleblower cases under various state and federal statutes, including Section 211 of the Energy Reorganization Act.

Dave is admitted to practice before the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth, Tenth and District of Columbia Circuits, and the United States District Courts in Texas. He has served as an adjunct professor in the Dispute Resolution Program at Southern Methodist University. He is a frequent speaker for companies and business groups.