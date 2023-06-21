Mr. Lowman’s practice focuses on tax issues related to renewable energy and decarbonization. Mr. Lowman’s practice focuses on federal income tax law, with an emphasis on energy related tax credits, tax issues related to renewable and clean energy, and federal tax audits and tax controversy proceedings. Mr. Lowman represents manufacturers, developers and investors in various types of energy and renewable energy projects, including projects that qualify for tax credits for the production of electricity from wind, solar, geothermal, landfill gas, open-loop biomass, hydropower, municipal waste and other qualifying renewable resources. He also represents clients in matters involving hydrogen, carbon capture and sequestration, advanced fuels, including renewable diesel fuel, sustainable aviation fuel and renewable natural gas. Mr. Lowman regularly works with clients to obtain guidance from the Internal Revenue Service and Treasury Department through private letter rulings, technical advice, and published guidance, such as IRS Notices and Announcements.

He is a frequent speaker at conferences and contributes regularly to various internal and external publications.