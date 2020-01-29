David Parker
Overview
David specializes in appeals, particularly in the Fourth Circuit. David is also an accomplished trial litigator. David has briefed numerous appeals, including in Supreme Court, the First, Second, Third, Fourth, Ninth, and Eleventh Circuits, and various state appellate courts. He has also argued appeals, including in the Second Circuit, Fourth Circuit, and Delaware Supreme Court. David’s cases cover a broad range of subjects, with a particular focus on First Amendment and insurance litigation.
David’s appellate experience dates back to law school, where he excelled in the University of Virginia’s Supreme Court Litigation Clinic, leading to a clerkship for former Chief Judge D. Brooks Smith on the Third Circuit. After clerking, he practiced at an international law firm in Washington, DC, before joining Hunton’s Issues and Appeals team.
Experience
Since joining Hunton, David has represented clients in a variety of civil matters, including:
- Defending major media outlets against defamation claims in state and federal courts, including arguing an appeal in the Second Circuit.
- Litigating insurance appeals in the First, Third, Ninth, and Eleventh Circuits, and state appellate courts.
- Representing a major development and engineering firm in the Fourth Circuit, resulting in affirmance of a $43 million trademark infringement verdict.
- Representing an energy company in the Fourth Circuit, resulting in reinstatement of a $7.6 million insurance verdict and a remand for additional damages.
- Defending a major energy company against class-action employment discrimination claims in the Fourth Circuit.
- Defending a meat producer against agricultural nuisance claims in the Fourth Circuit.
- Defending a pharmaceutical company against employment discrimination claims in the Ninth Circuit.
- Pursuing patent infringement claims for a software company in the Federal Circuit.
- Pursuing fraud and breach-of-contract claims for a meat producer in the Virginia Supreme Court.
- Filing an amicus brief concerning the constitutional limits of personal jurisdiction in the United States Supreme Court.
- Defending the constitutionality of a Virginia law concerning the suspension of drivers’ license in the Fourth Circuit and United States Supreme Court.
- Providing ongoing advice to Ginnie Mae regarding its government guaranteed multiclass securities program.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named One to Watch in Commercial Litigation and Intellectual Property Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
Education
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, Order of the Coif, Articles Editor, Virginia Law Review, 2013
BA, University of Virginia, 2008
Admissions
Virginia
District of Columbia
Courts
Supreme Court of the United States
US Court of Appeals, First Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Second Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Third Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Fourth Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Federal Circuit
US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia
US District Court, Western District of Virginia
Supreme Court of Virginia
Clerkships
- US Court of Appeals, Third Circuit
Languages
- English
- Spanish