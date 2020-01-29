David specializes in appeals, particularly in the Fourth Circuit. David is also an accomplished trial litigator. David has briefed numerous appeals, including in Supreme Court, the First, Second, Third, Fourth, Ninth, and Eleventh Circuits, and various state appellate courts. He has also argued appeals, including in the Second Circuit, Fourth Circuit, and Delaware Supreme Court. David’s cases cover a broad range of subjects, with a particular focus on First Amendment and insurance litigation.

David’s appellate experience dates back to law school, where he excelled in the University of Virginia’s Supreme Court Litigation Clinic, leading to a clerkship for former Chief Judge D. Brooks Smith on the Third Circuit. After clerking, he practiced at an international law firm in Washington, DC, before joining Hunton’s Issues and Appeals team.