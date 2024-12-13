D. David Parr Jr.
Overview
David currently focuses on representing Ginnie Mae in connection with its Multiclass Mortgage-Backed Securities Program in addition to actively seeking out and participating in diversity initiatives and providing pro bono services. With a clear focus on each of his Client’s unique needs, David has also represented issuers, master servicers, global financial institutions and various other participants in securitizations and other types of financings, including project financing, syndicated loans and letters of credit.
He is admitted to practice before the United States Bankruptcy Courts for the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia.
Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, David represented major domestic and international financial institutions and hedge funds at other AmLaw 100 law firms.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Pro Bono Service Honor Roll, Virginia Lawyer Magazine, 2022
Affiliations
Professional
- Mountain-Valley Lawyers Alliance, Diversity Committee
- Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation, Vice President (2024 - 2027) of the Board of Trustees
Insights
Legal Updates
- 3 Minute ReadDecember 13, 2024Legal Update
Publications
- July 2017PublicationAuthor“The Virginia Lawyer Referral Service; Connecting Attorneys with Clients for 40 Years,” Connect Magazine, Conference of Local Bar Associations, Virginia State Bar
Education
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, 1999
BA, University of Richmond, 1989
Admissions
New York
Virginia
Courts
US Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Virginia
US Bankruptcy Court, Western District of Virginia