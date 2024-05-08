David maintains a robust federal, state, and administrative litigation and regulatory practice in the environmental and natural resources arena. David is an experienced litigator with a deep understanding of regulatory compliance related to all forms of environmental media over diverse industry sectors. He is skilled in all phases of litigation, including discovery, taking and defending depositions, drafting and arguing motions, and court appearances.

Prior to joining Hunton, David served as Assistant Attorney General in the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) of Texas in the Environmental Protection Division. He represented state environmental and natural resources agencies in state and federal court and counseled various branches of the Texas government on environmental law and litigation issues.

David also served as a Staff Attorney within the Litigation Division of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). He represented TCEQ before the State Office of Administrative Hearings in enforcement actions regarding violations of federal and state environmental laws and regulations, resolving more than 90 TCEQ enforcement actions pertaining to environmental media including air, water, waste, and wastewater.

His time and accomplishments as a former regulator within OAG and TCEQ provide him with a perspective on compliance and permitting counseling that he shares with and relies on in advocating for his clients.