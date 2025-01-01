Overview

With over six years of experience in affordable housing programs and landlord-tenant law in four states, David brings a critical and comparative perspective to his housing law practice. As the Richmond Pro Bono Fellow, David represents tenants facing eviction and other housing issues in the Richmond area. His fellowship is a partnership with Central Virginia Legal Aid Society and the George Hettrick Community Law Center in Church Hill.

Experience

  • Legal Intern, Central Virginia Legal Aid Society and Legal Aid Society of Queens, New York
  • Project Manager, Somerville Community Corporation
  • Rappaport Public Policy Fellow, Massachusetts House of Representatives
  • Program Associate, City First Homes
  • Legislative Intern, US Senate Judiciary Committee

Publications

  • (Forthcoming 2024 )
    Publication
    Defending the Right to Remain for Mobile Home Residents Under Virginia Law, New York University Review of Law & Social Change

Education

JD, New York University School of Law, 2023

MCP, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 2018

BA, Oberlin College, 2013

Admissions

Virginia

Languages

  • Spanish
