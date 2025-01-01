David Tisel
Pro Bono Fellow
Overview
With over six years of experience in affordable housing programs and landlord-tenant law in four states, David brings a critical and comparative perspective to his housing law practice. As the Richmond Pro Bono Fellow, David represents tenants facing eviction and other housing issues in the Richmond area. His fellowship is a partnership with Central Virginia Legal Aid Society and the George Hettrick Community Law Center in Church Hill.
Experience
- Legal Intern, Central Virginia Legal Aid Society and Legal Aid Society of Queens, New York
- Project Manager, Somerville Community Corporation
- Rappaport Public Policy Fellow, Massachusetts House of Representatives
- Program Associate, City First Homes
- Legislative Intern, US Senate Judiciary Committee
Insights
Publications
- (Forthcoming 2024 )PublicationDefending the Right to Remain for Mobile Home Residents Under Virginia Law, New York University Review of Law & Social Change
Education
JD, New York University School of Law, 2023
MCP, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 2018
BA, Oberlin College, 2013
Admissions
Virginia
Languages
- Spanish