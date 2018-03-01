David Zdunkewicz, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP Photo

David A. Zdunkewicz

Partner

Overview

David’s practice includes workouts and commercial bankruptcy proceedings in a wide range of industries. He has represented debtors, secured creditors, and individual creditors as well as creditors committees and equity committees. His bankruptcy practice also involves substantial experience in prosecuting and defending avoidance adversary proceedings.

Experience

  • In re: Castex Energy Partners, L.P. (represented the official creditors’ committee)
  • In re Cook Inlet Energy, LLC (Miller Energy Resources, Inc.) (represented the debtors)
  • In re Rincon Island Limited Partnership (represent the debtor)
  • In re Rockpile Energy Services, LLC (represented senior secured creditor in out of court asset sale)
  • In re GMX Resources, Inc. (represented the debtors)
  • In re Energy Partners, L.P. (represented the official equity committee)
  • In re Mirant Corp., et al. (represented official committee of unsecured creditors and litigation trust)
  • In re Enron Corp., et al. (represented the debtors)
  • In re Mid-Valley, Inc., et al. (represented unsecured creditor)
  • In re Mobile Energy Services Company, L.L.C., et al. (represented the debtors)
  • In re New Century Energy Corp., et al. (represented the debtors)
  • In re Three Jack, Inc. (represented secured lender)
  • In re Knight Energy Corp. (represented secured lender)
  • In re Scholl Forest Industries, Inc., et al. (represented the debtors)

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Who’s Who in Law, Bankruptcy, Houston Business Journal (2015)
  • The Best Lawyers in America, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law (2013-2024)
  • Profiled as one of the leading Bankruptcy/Restructuring (2010-2014) lawyers in Texas, Chambers & Partners USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business
  • Profiled as one of “Texas’ Top Rated Lawyers” by ALM in Bankruptcy (2012)

Affiliations

Professional

  • Houston Bar Association
  • Turnaround Management Association Texas (Houston) Chapter, Board of Directors (2017)
  • State Bar of Texas, Grievance Committee
  • Certified Public Accountant (1986-1992)
  • Houston Bar Foundation, Life Fellow

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

  • “Recent Issues in Oil and Gas Bankruptcies," Webinar, National Association of Division Order Analysts (September 2017)
  • Distressed - Oil & Gas Industry Update (LSTA and LMA Joint Conference; May 2016)
  • Advanced Business Bankruptcy Course; Credit Bid Issues and Section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code (June 2010)
  • Advising Businesses in a Troubled Economy; Purchase and Sale of Distressed Businesses in a Troubled Economy (University of Houston Law Foundation; January 2009, June 2009)
  • Real Estate Workouts, Documents and Closings; Asset Sales of Distressed Businesses (University of Houston Law Foundation; February 2009)
  • September 2017
    Event
    Recent Issues in Oil and Gas Bankruptcies, Webinar, National Association of Division Order Analysts
  • May 19, 2016
    Event
    Distressed - Oil & Gas Industry Update, LSTA and LMA Joint Conference, New York, New York

Publications

News

Education

JD, University of Houston Law Center, cum laude, 1989

BBA, Accounting, The University of Texas at Austin, 1984

Admissions

Texas

Courts

US District Court, Southern District of Texas

US District Court, Western District of Texas

US District Court, Northern District of Texas

US Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit

Jump to Page