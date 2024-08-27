Davis Neitzschman
Associate
Overview
Davis has a diverse transactional practice across a broad array of industries that includes corporate and securities matters, mergers and acquisitions, commercial transactions, and periodic SEC reporting. Davis also assists clients with US capital markets transactions, including public and private offerings of debt and equity transactions.
Experience
- Represented the underwriters in connection with USA Compression Partners, LP’s private placement of $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of 7.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029.
- Periodic SEC reporting for various publicly traded companies.
- Performs due diligence and other transactional tasks associated with At-The-Market Offerings (ATMs) of various publicly traded companies.
News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 27, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 12, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 4, 2024News
Education
JD, Tulane University Law School, cum laude, Environmental Law Journal, 2023
BA, English Literature, Rhodes College, cum laude, 2019
Admissions
Texas