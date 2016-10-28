Robert Pope, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP Photo

Robert Dean Pope

Special Counsel

Overview

Dean Pope’s practice focuses on public finance with related work in local government, securities, health care, tax and corporate trust law. Dean’s practice focuses on public finance with related work in local government, securities, health care, tax and corporate trust law. He has served as bond counsel, special disclosure counsel and counsel to state and local government issuers, underwriters, credit enhancers, hospitals, colleges, trustees and institutional investors. Dean has experience in structuring and issuing tax-exempt debt of all types, including higher education and health care, and drafting disclosure documents. He also has substantial experience in representing colleges and universities, hospitals and retirement facilities.

Dean served as a panelist for more than 40 years at annual Bond Attorneys’ Workshops, and has spoken before such groups as the National Federation of Municipal Analysts, the International Municipal Lawyers Association, the Texas Municipal Advisory Council, the Government Finance Officers Association, the American Academy of Hospital Attorneys and the National Association of State Treasurers. From 2011 until 2015, he was the Editor-in-Chief of The Bond Lawyer, the quarterly publication of the National Association of Bond Lawyers.

Experience

  • Bond counsel for more than $4.5 billion in bonds for hospitals and retirement communities.
  • Special counsel to a state-wide issuer for more than $450 million in bonds for acquisition of existing hospital facilities.
  • Special disclosure counsel to Miami-Dade County for more than $2.5 billion bonds for airports, healthcare facilities, water and sewer systems, parks, bridges and other public improvements.
  • Special disclosure counsel to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for general obligation financings totaling more than $7 billion.
  • Expert witness in multiple SEC enforcement proceedings and securities laws litigation, including proceedings growing out of Orange County, California bankruptcy.
  • Special disclosure counsel to California airport for its airport revenue and PFC bonds.
  • Special counsel to state-wide issuer in negotiating IRS closing agreements preserving tax exemption for more than $350 million in outstanding revenue bonds.
  • Special counsel and bond counsel to major teaching hospital for corporate restructuring and subsequent financings.
  • Bond counsel or underwriter's counsel for more than $2 billion in higher education bonds.
  • General and special counsel to multiple continuing care retirement facilities.
  • Adjunct Professor of Law, William & Mary Law School, 2004-2011

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recipient, Frederick O. Kiel Distinguished Service Award, National Association of Bond Lawyers, 2015
  • Recipient, Bernard F. Friel Medal for Contributions to Public Finance, 1994
  • Named to Virginia Super Lawyers, Public Finance, 2006-2019
  • Named to The Best Lawyers in America, Public Finance Law, 2003-2024
  • Named among The Lawdragon 3000 Leading Lawyers in America, 2011
  • Named among The Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America, 2007

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, 1996-1999; Vice-Chairman, 1998-1999
  • Fellow and Past President, American College of Bond Counsel
  • Former President, National Association of Bond Lawyers
  • Advisory Member, Committee on Governmental Debt and Fiscal Policy, Government Finance Officers Association, 1993-1998
  • Member, Anthony Commission on Public Finance, 1987-1989

Insights

Publications

  • 2013
    Publication
    Author
    The Origins of Good Disclosure: John Petersen and the GFOA Disclosure Guidelines, Municipal Finance Journal, Vol. 33, No. 4 / Vol. 34, No. 1
  • 2009
    Publication
    Co-author and Contributing Editor
    Disclosure Roles of Counsel in State and Local Government Securities Offerings, Third Edition, published by the American Bar Association
  • 2001
    Publication
    Author
    Making Good Disclosure: The Role and Responsibilities of State and Local Officials under the Federal Securities Laws, published by the Government Finance Officers Association
  • 1996
    Publication
    Co-author
    Rule 15c2-12 Handbook, published by the National Association of Bond Lawyers

News

Education

PhD, History, Yale University, 1976

JD, Yale Law School, 1972

Diploma in Historical Studies, Cambridge University, 1971

AB, History, Princeton University, magna cum laude, 1967

Admissions

Virginia

