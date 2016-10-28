Dean Pope’s practice focuses on public finance with related work in local government, securities, health care, tax and corporate trust law. Dean’s practice focuses on public finance with related work in local government, securities, health care, tax and corporate trust law. He has served as bond counsel, special disclosure counsel and counsel to state and local government issuers, underwriters, credit enhancers, hospitals, colleges, trustees and institutional investors. Dean has experience in structuring and issuing tax-exempt debt of all types, including higher education and health care, and drafting disclosure documents. He also has substantial experience in representing colleges and universities, hospitals and retirement facilities.

Dean served as a panelist for more than 40 years at annual Bond Attorneys’ Workshops, and has spoken before such groups as the National Federation of Municipal Analysts, the International Municipal Lawyers Association, the Texas Municipal Advisory Council, the Government Finance Officers Association, the American Academy of Hospital Attorneys and the National Association of State Treasurers. From 2011 until 2015, he was the Editor-in-Chief of The Bond Lawyer, the quarterly publication of the National Association of Bond Lawyers.