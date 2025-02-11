Debra advises and represents clients in a diverse range of employment law matters, including wage and hour class and representative actions, all aspects of single-plaintiff FEHA matters, and raiding, unfair competition, and trade secret litigation.

Debra has successfully defended clients at all stages of litigation, from pre-litigation counseling to trial. She has extensive experience in arbitration, trial work, discovery, and motion practice, including taking and defending depositions and drafting motions for summary judgment. She has also favorably resolved numerous cases through negotiation, mediation, or at the summary judgment stage.

Debra also provides clients with advice on a wide range of day-to-day employment law issues. She helps employers comply with federal, state, and local employment laws by advising on, amongst other things, workplace policies and procedures.

Prior to joining the firm, Debra worked at other prominent international law firms and as in-house employment counsel for a private company where she developed extensive experience in workplace investigations. These experiences enable Debra to bring a unique perspective to all she works on for clients.

During law school, Debra served as a judicial extern at the California Supreme Court for the Honorable Carlos R. Moreno. She was also Senior Notes Editor for the Hastings Constitutional Law Quarterly and a teaching assistant for moot court, research and writing, torts, and education law.

Prior to law school, Debra was a middle school English teacher in Lyon, France.