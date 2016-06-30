Deidre brings over 25 years of practice experience in the water and natural resources space. As part of our energy transition practice, Deidre assists clients with navigating permitting, regulatory, and compliance standards for the development and transmission of new and traditional energy sources. She routinely advises on obtaining CWA section 404 authorizations as well as Rivers and Harbors Act section 408 and section 10 authorizations from the US Army Corps of Engineers (Corps).

Prior to entering private practice, Deidre served as assistant to the general counsel of the Army at the Pentagon, advising the Secretary of the Army on environmental and land use issues involving the Corps’ Civil Works and section 404 regulatory program, as well as the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) program. Deidre has extensive experience with federal regulatory agencies, military departments, and the US Department of Justice.

Deidre often speaks at industry meetings, prepares comments for the energy industry on environmental matters, and contributes to the firm’s environmental blog, The Nickel Report.