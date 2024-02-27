Demi is a part of the firm’s Accounting Firm Mergers and Acquisitions team and has significant experience advising private equity and accounting firm clients in establishing alternative practice structures and effectuating outside investments in those structures.

Additionally, Demi has provided hundreds of hours of pro bono service, including consistent work with the American Pediatric Surgical Nurses Association and the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project.

While in law school, Demi interned for the Department of Justice Executive Office for Immigration Review in Miami. She served on the Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board at the Vanderbilt Owen Graduate School of Management and as Articles Editor of the Vanderbilt University Journal of Transnational Law.