Demitrianna Grekos
Overview
Demi represents clients, both public and private, in connection with mergers and acquisitions, strategic transactions, and general corporate matters. She regularly handles complex domestic and cross-border deals, working collaboratively with clients and counterparties to close transactions as efficiently as possible. With a Master of Science in Finance, Demi is able to apply both financial and legal strategies to overcome client challenges.
Demi is a part of the firm’s Accounting Firm Mergers and Acquisitions team and has significant experience advising private equity and accounting firm clients in establishing alternative practice structures and effectuating outside investments in those structures.
Additionally, Demi has provided hundreds of hours of pro bono service, including consistent work with the American Pediatric Surgical Nurses Association and the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project.
While in law school, Demi interned for the Department of Justice Executive Office for Immigration Review in Miami. She served on the Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board at the Vanderbilt Owen Graduate School of Management and as Articles Editor of the Vanderbilt University Journal of Transnational Law.
Experience
- Regularly represents SPB Hospitality LLC, a Fortress Investment Group portfolio company, in M&A transactions involving the hospitality industry, including its acquisition of J. Alexander’s Holdings, a publicly traded restaurant company.
- Represented Fishman Block + Diamond, LLP, a full-service accounting, tax and business advisory firm in connection with its strategic combination with Cerity Partners, a leading independent wealth management firm.
- Represented Armanino LLP in connection with formation of an alternative practice structure and investment in nonattest business by Further Global.
- Represented Copley Equity Partners in connection with its strategic investment in the nonattest business of ATA Advisory, LLC.
- Represented Trinity Hunt Partners, L.P.-backed Springline Advisory in connection with its strategic investment in the nonattest business of accounting and business consulting firm EFPR Advisory, LLC.
- Represented American Electric Power Company (AEP) in the $1.5 billion divestiture of its renewable energy portfolio to a consortium consisting of Invenergy, CDPQ, and Blackstone Infrastructure.
- Represented Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in its $4 billion acquisition of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation.
- Routinely represents an international food and personal-care company in connection with acquisitions and divestitures.
- Advised a Spanish water management company in its acquisition of a provider of water, wastewater and stormwater services in Texas, marking the company’s entrance into the US water market.
- Counsel to a family-owned multilatina corporation, in its acquisition of a significant equity stake in a leading Hispanic refrigerated foods company.
- Represented a South Florida wholesale food manufacturing and distribution business in connection with the sale of substantially all assets to a manufacturer and distributor of bakery ingredients.
- Represented a general contractor specializing in bridge work, roadways, mass transit, and governmental buildings, including toll plazas construction, in connection with the divestiture of its business in Panama.
- Represented shareholders of a 75% ownership stake in Eco Window Systems, LLC and affiliated entities in a sale to a publicly traded leader in premium windows and doors for a combination of $108 million in stock and cash.
- Represents technology, media, and telecom groups in connection with the construction, development, and operation of subsea and terrestrial fiber optic networks in Western Europe, South America, and the Atlantic Ocean, with a particular focus on negotiating terrestrial and sub-sea crossing agreements.
- Represented a financial institution in connection with its Private Offering: 4(a)(2) Regulation D, Regulation S of Preferred Stock.
- Advised financial institution in connection with a $20 million revolving credit facility to a family dinner theater featuring staged medieval-style performances.
- Represents Ginnie Mae in the issuance of securities pursuant to its government guaranteed multiclass securities program.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named a Leader in the Law, Miami-Dade Florida Association for Women Lawyers, 2024
-
Selected as a Rising Star for Communications, Florida Super Lawyers Magazine, 2024
- Honored as an “Unsung Hero” at the Florida Legal Awards, Daily Business Review, 2024
- South Florida Business & Wealth’s Legal Awards, “Junior Associate” Honoree, 2022
- Recipient of the Lynn Futch Rising Star Award, Miami-Dade Chapter of the Florida Association for Women Lawyers (MDFAWL), 2022 and 2023
Affiliations
Professional
- Board Member, Miami-Dade Chapter of the Florida Association for Women Lawyers (MDFAWL) (2022-2025)
- Co-Chair, Women Making History Committee and Mentorship Committee, Miami-Dade Chapter of the Florida Association for Women Lawyers (MDFAWL) (2022-2024)
- Co-Chair, Membership Committee, Miami-Dade Chapter of the Florida Association for Women Lawyers (MDFAWL) (2021-2023)
Insights
Legal Updates
- 10 Minute ReadFebruary 27, 2024Legal Update
- 3 Minute ReadOctober 9, 2023Legal Update
- 4 Minute ReadOctober 30, 2020Legal Update
- 4 Minute ReadFebruary 13, 2020Legal Update
- October 21, 2019Legal Update
News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 26, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadFebruary 8, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 15, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadFebruary 23, 2023News
- February 14, 2023Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadNovember 30, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 7, 2022News
Education
JD, Vanderbilt Law School, Articles Editor, Vanderbilt Journal of Transnational Law, 2019
MSF, Vanderbilt University, Owen Graduate School of Management, 2019
BA, University of Miami, cum laude, 2014
Admissions
Florida