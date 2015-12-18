R. Dennis Fairbanks
Overview
Dennis concentrates his practice on complex commercial and intellectual property litigation. Drawing on his experience as a mechanical engineer—including more than 15 years within the aircraft engine industry—and graduate degree in business administration, Dennis advises plaintiffs and defendants with a robust understanding of the law, technology, commerce and finance. Dennis represents clients in a broad range of complex commercial litigation, with a focus on construction, technology, trade secret, patent, licensing and other intellectual property disputes.
As a member of numerous litigation and trial teams, he works closely with firm partners and client in-house counsel to develop and implement effective dispute-resolution strategies. Through his pre-trial work, Dennis helps clients narrow the issues under dispute, accelerate settlement and trial processes, and increase the likelihood of favorable outcomes. He regularly conducts research and discovery, drafts and presents pleadings and motions, works with and prepares expert witnesses, and conducts pre-trial depositions and direct and cross-examinations at trial of client and opposing-party witnesses.
Prior to joining the firm, Dennis served as a law clerk for the Hon. Allyson K. Duncan at the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and for Justice David M. Borden of the Connecticut Supreme Court. Dennis is admitted to practice before the North Carolina and Virginia State Courts, the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, the District Courts for the Eastern and Middle Districts of North Carolina and the Eastern District of Virginia, and the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
Experience
- Counsel for defense contractor in IT-services contract and concealment dispute in federal court that resulted in settlement.
- Trial counsel for manufacturing company defendant in trade secret misappropriation dispute in federal court that resulted in a favorable jury verdict for client.
- Counsel for energy company defendant in construction contract dispute in federal court that resulted in settlement.
- Trial counsel for utility defendant in construction contract dispute in federal court that resulted in settlement.
- Trial counsel for video game developer in wide-ranging copyright, trade secret, and contract dispute in federal court that resulted in jury verdict for client on all claims and counterclaims.
- Counsel for patent holder plaintiff in multiparty patent infringement case in federal court that resulted in pre-trial settlement with some defendants and a jury verdict for client against remaining defendants.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- E. Randolph Williams Award for providing pro bono and community service, 2007, 2008, 2011
- Listed for intellectual property, Legal Elite, Business North Carolina magazine, 2013
- Selected as a Rising Star for Intellectual Property Litigation, North Carolina Super Lawyers Magazine, 2014–2015
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, North Carolina Bar Association
Insights
Publications
- December 18, 2015Publication
- 2015PublicationCo-author
- September 2014Publication
- 2008Publication
News
- 4 Minute ReadMay 28, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadNovember 2, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 12, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadJuly 24, 2019News
- 3 Minute ReadFebruary 28, 2008News
Education
JD, University of Connecticut School of Law, high honors, 2004
MBA, Florida Atlantic University, 1996
BSME, Mechanical Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology, with high honor, 1989
Admissions
North Carolina
Virginia
Courts
US Court of Appeals, Fourth Circuit
US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia
US District Court, Western District of Virginia
US District Court, Eastern District of North Carolina
US District Court, Middle District of North Carolina
US District Court, Western District of North Carolina
Clerkships
- Connecticut Supreme Court
- US Court of Appeals, Fourth Circuit