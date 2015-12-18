R. Dennis Fairbanks

As a member of numerous litigation and trial teams, he works closely with firm partners and client in-house counsel to develop and implement effective dispute-resolution strategies. Through his pre-trial work, Dennis helps clients narrow the issues under dispute, accelerate settlement and trial processes, and increase the likelihood of favorable outcomes. He regularly conducts research and discovery, drafts and presents pleadings and motions, works with and prepares expert witnesses, and conducts pre-trial depositions and direct and cross-examinations at trial of client and opposing-party witnesses.

Prior to joining the firm, Dennis served as a law clerk for the Hon. Allyson K. Duncan at the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and for Justice David M. Borden of the Connecticut Supreme Court. Dennis is admitted to practice before the North Carolina and Virginia State Courts, the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, the District Courts for the Eastern and Middle Districts of North Carolina and the Eastern District of Virginia, and the United States Patent and Trademark Office.