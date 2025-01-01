Overview
Diana focuses her practice on public finance, serving as bond counsel, disclosure counsel, and underwriter’s counsel. Diana assists clients with tax-exempt financings for cities, counties, school districts, special districts, and non-profit corporations. In connection with these transactions, she has served as real-estate counsel for non-profit and governmental entities. She also advises governmental clients on general public law matters, some of which include elections, open government, and economic development.
Education
JD, Columbia Law School, Kent Scholar, 2023
BS, University of Houston, 2019
Admissions
Texas