Dimitri Papaefstratiou
Partner
Overview
Dimitri is a senior project finance lawyer with a strong track record of advising major clients in connection with complex energy and infrastructure projects. Dimitri acts for sponsors, lenders and tendering authorities on a wide range of projects across the Mediterranean, Africa and across EMEA. His focus is on energy, including oil & gas, hydrogen, renewable energy and high-efficiency thermal and gas-fired power projects.
Dimitri is listed as a “Leading Individual” in the London market by Legal 500 for both Oil & Gas and Power (including renewables).
Experience
- Advised the sponsors in connection with the comprehensive restructuring of the $3 billion Damietta LNG plant in Egypt.
- Advised the EPC contractor and vendor financier in connection with the 200MW gas-fired Bridge Power Project in Ghana (awarded “Best Utility Project” and “Best Financing Structure” at the Partnerships Awards 2019).
- Advised a major government-owned investor in connection with its participation in a tender for the design, construction, operation and maintenance of a nuclear fuel assembly fabrication facility in the MENA region.
- Advised an EPC contractor and vendor financier in connection with the restructuring of the project financing arrangements for a $3 billion hydro-cracker refinery in Egypt.
- Advised a strategic investor in connection with the greenfield development and project financing of a new 200MW combined heat and gas-fired power plant in North Macedonia.
- Advised the lenders in connection with the project financing of a reverse osmosis desalination plant in West Africa.
- Advised a consortium participating in the tender for the proposed privatization of the 568MW Benin gas-fired power project in Nigeria.
- Advised a consortium participant in connection with the construction of a major Scotland-England HVDC power interconnector.
- Advising a purchaser in connection with its $1 billion acquisition of oil producing assets in West Africa and an associated multi-source acquisition financing.
- Advised a global EPC and O&M contractor in connection with its acquisitions, disposals and financings of a number of renewable energy projects across Europe.
- Advised a developer in connection with two disposals of solar power projects in Spain.
- Advised a renewable energy company in connection with a number of renewable energy sales in Europe.
- Advised a developer in connection with a number of green ammonia projects in Western Europe and EMEA.
- Advised an energy company in respect of the financing of its $1.9 billion acquisition of the upstream oil and gas assets of an independent E&P company in Nigeria.
- Advised the international sponsor in connection with the development and financing of a marine fabrication and integration yard and associated port facilities in the context of the deployment of the $3 billion FPSO destined for the Egina project.
- Advised a consortium in relation to the acquisition and acquisition financing of the 414 MW Geregu gas-fired power plant in the context of the PHCN privatisation in Nigeria.
- Advised an international financial institution in relation to the procurement, by way of DBFM Contract, of a toll motorway project in Republic of North Macedonia.
- Advised the DFI lenders in connection with the proposed project financing of a 20MW PV and Battery Storage Project in Francophone West Africa.
- Advised ECA-backed lenders in connection with the financing of a mixed-use real estate development in Eko Atlantic City, Lagos, Nigeria.
- Advised ECA-backed lenders in connection with the financing of the expansion of existing port facilities at Onne Port Complex, Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone, Rivers State, Nigeria.
- Advised the sponsors in connection with the landmark project financing (in excess of £2 billion) of the West Coast Mainline rolling stock procurement as part of the Intercity Express Programme in the United Kingdom.
- Advised the DFIs and ECA-backed lenders in connection with the financing of a telecoms operator in Tanzania.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Leading Partner for Oil & Gas and Power (including Electricity and Nuclear) (2024-2025), Recommended for Renewables (2025), Legal 500 United Kingdom
Insights
Legal Updates
Publications
- September 11, 2019PublicationAuthorInfra—Moving with the Times, Project Finance International
- May 29, 2019PublicationCo-authorRecent developments in the Greek renewable energy sector
- March 15, 2019PublicationAuthorThe Nigerian power market experiment: A critical appraisal of the PHCN privatisation
- Spring 2019PublicationAuthor2019 LNG Report in cooperation with Petroleum Economist
- December 19, 2018PublicationAuthorStructuring vendor finance for projects
- December 8, 2017PublicationCo-authorEnergy and infrastructure project bankability in Africa: Making the right choices
- October 2, 2017PublicationAuthorOil and Gas Outlook–Trends and Opportunities: Energy in Transition
News
EY Law Loses 11-Strong Team to Hunton Andrews Kurth in London, The Global Legal Post
Education
BA Law, First Class Honours, Oxford University, 1997
MJur in European and Comparative Law, Oxford University, 1998
Admissions
England and Wales (Solicitor)
Languages
- Greek