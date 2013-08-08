Donald P. Irwin
Special Counsel
Overview
Don’s practice focuses principally on electric utility and nuclear energy regulatory and project finance issues. Don is a partner in the Administrative Law Group, resident in Richmond. His work involves primarily nuclear regulatory issues faced by utilities and other licensees of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and applicants to it.
Experience
- Representation of electric utility clients in commercial nuclear power reactor licensing, license renewal, and enforcement proceedings and related matters before US Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and related federal court litigation.
- Representation of electric utility clients in rule making proceedings before US Nuclear Regulatory Commission and Environmental Protection Agency and related appellate work.
- Representation of licensees and individuals with respect to "whistleblower" provisions of the Atomic Energy Act, including NRC and related Department of Labor enforcement proceedings involving allegations of discrimination for having engaged in protected activity.
- Advice to reactor licensees pertaining to technology and information transfer and other activities, including but not limited to employment at nuclear facilities of foreign nationals, subject to DOE regulations at 10 CFR Part 810.
- Representation of nuclear materials licensees with respect to NRC and DOT requirements for transportation of radioactive sources and licensing of shipping containers.
- Representation of US Department of Energy in licensing of Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository.
- Advice with respect to loan guarantee applications to the US Department of Energy for new nuclear power plants.
- Advice to electric utilities and others in connection with potential mergers and acquisitions involving electric utilities, particularly as they affect nuclear assets.
- Advice to electric utilities with respect to spent nuclear fuel storage and decommissioning issues.
- Advice to utilities and suppliers concerning nuclear legal liability structures in US and other countries.
- Advice concerning effect of US nuclear regulatory requirements for ownership, operation and financing of nuclear power plants.
- Representation of governments in connection with privatization of electric power assets.
- Advice to and representation of shippers (US and international) of radioactive materials under US NRC, US DOT and IAEA regulations.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as 2021 Environmental Group of the Year, Law360, January 2022
- Leader in the Field, Energy: Nuclear (USA), Band 3, Chambers Global, The World's Leading Lawyers for Business, 2010-2013
- Leader in the Field, Energy: Nuclear, Band 3, Chambers USA: Guide to America’s Leading Lawyers for Business, 2010-2013
- Leader in the Field, Energy: Nuclear, Band 4, Chambers USA: Guide to America’s Leading Lawyers for Business, 2009
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, American, Virginia, and Richmond Bar Associations
- Lawyers' Committee, Nuclear Energy Institute (Chairman, 2003-2004)
Education
JD, Yale Law School, 1971
MA, Yale University, 1971
AB, Princeton University, cum laude, 1965
Admissions
Virginia