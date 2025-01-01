Donna M. Souza
Associate
Overview
Donna has over two decades of experience in the distressed and leveraged loan markets. She represents broker-dealers, commercial banks, hedge funds and other financial institutions in the purchase and sale of distressed bank loans as well as the securities of companies emerging from bankruptcy. Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Donna handled distressed settlement as well as non-market risk issues for the trading desk at Morgan Stanley.
Experience
- Advise on a variety of high yield financial products including par and distressed loans, as well as private equity trades.
- Experience with LSTA trade documentation and settlement.
- Advise on distressed purchase and sale agreements, stock transfer documents and loan participation agreements.
Education
LLM in Corporate Law, New York University School of Law, 1998
JD, Boston University School of Law, cum laude, 1992
BA, Political Science, Providence College, magna cum laude, 1989
Admissions
New York
New Jersey
Rhode Island