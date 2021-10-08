Dora Luo
Overview
Dora advises listed and private multinationals, as well as state-owned enterprises, in a wide range of corporate transactions, frequently of a cross-border nature, in the areas of privacy and cybersecurity, general corporate, mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructuring, joint ventures, PRC foreign direct investment, PRC outbound investment, commercial transactions, competition, and financial regulatory compliance. She works across industries, including energy, healthcare, food, financial services, insurance, media and technology, mining, and resources. She also advises multinational companies on PRC regulatory compliance and employment matters, including the review of commercial contracts and employment-related agreements. Finally, Dora advises Chinese financial institutions and corporations on overseas investment and business operations. She has substantial experience in English-Chinese bilingual documentation and negotiations.
Experience
Data Protection and Privacy
- Advised dozens of companies (including in the gaming and hospitality, health care, retail, energy, consumer goods, and financial services industries) on data breach and cybersecurity incident response, including preparation of required notifications pursuant to state breach notification laws, call center training, and development of media strategies.
- Provides extensive advice on cybersecurity risks, incidents, and policy issues, including proactive cyber incident readiness.
- Prepares comprehensive data security policies, standards, and procedures in connection with corporate information security programs.
- Evaluates compliance issues and drafts notices and consents for corporate programs involving business uses of employee-owned electronic devices.
- Develops employee training materials and handbooks focusing on privacy and information security practices.
- Advises clients on compliance with the Personal Information Protection Law of China, including preparing gap analyses, developing remediation plans, and undertaking compliance projects.
M&A and Corporate Restructuring
- Advised a world-leading US company on its acquisition of several PRC companies engaged in the manufacture of electronic security products and fire protection projects.
- Advised an international pharmaceutical company on its proposed acquisition of pharmaceutical company, which has eight operating entities in China.
- Assisted a leading food manufacturer on its acquisition of a Chinese food group.
- Advised a European multinational pharmaceutical company on the proposed restructuring of its Chinese subsidiaries.
- Advised a European plastic manufacturer on its restructuring in China.
- Advised a European manufacturer on its internal restructuring in China.
- Advised a global multi-media company on various PRC matters, including corporate restructuring and contractual matters.
- Advised a global financial institution on the proposed sale of its insurance business in China, as part of its global restructuring.
- Assisted an international education company for vendor due diligence in relation to its proposed issuance of additional shares.
- Assisted a European company for its vendor due diligence.
- Assisted an international education group for its vendor due diligence.
- Advised an international logistic enterprise on its PRC corporate matters.
- Advised a European enterprise on its internal restructuring in China.
- Advised a leading paper manufacturer on its corporate restructuring under Chinese competition law.
- Provided a series of on-site compliance trainings for a top European automotive supplier on competition law and anti-bribery law for its 17 Chinese subsidiaries.
- Advised a leading global ICT solution provider on its antitrust investigation in the EU.
- Advised a leading US company on the PRC merger filing for its acquisition of a PRC company.
- Advised an international pharmaceutical company on the PRC merger filing in connection with its establishment of a joint venture.
- Assisted in the supervision trustee process in relation to the conditions imposed by MOFCOM in connection with a global acquisition deal.
- Assisted an international pharmaceutical company in coordinating its Asian merger filings in connection with its acquisition.
- Assisted in the preparation of the PRC merger filing for a leading US company’s acquisition of an Asia hard-disk drive business.
- Assisted in the preparation of PRC merger filings for Joy Global's acquisition of International Mining Machinery.
Foreign Direct Investment
- Assisted an international energy enterprise on the establishment of a wholly-owned enterprise in China in relation to the business activities of shale gas.
- Advised an international investment bank on the establishment of a wholly-owned commercial enterprise in Shanghai and regulatory compliance issues relating to its subsequent business activities.
- Advised a US entertainment enterprise on the establishment of a wholly-owned commercial enterprise in Beijing and subsequent changes.
- Advised an international energy company on the establishment of a representative office in Beijing and subsequent matters.
- Advised a European software company on winding up its WFOE in Beijing.
- Advised a European company on winding up its JV in Guangzhou.
PRC Outbound Investment
- Advised a leading Chinese state-owned power enterprise on its outbound investment in a significant mining project in Guinea.
- Advised a leading Chinese coal mining state-owned enterprise on its proposed investment in four coal mines in Russia.
- Advised a leading Chinese mining state-owned enterprise on its outbound investment in several mining companies located in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
- Advised a leading Chinese state-owned power generation enterprise on its outbound investment in Indonesia.
- Advised a leading Chinese state-owned energy enterprise on its financial transactions with international institutions.
- Advised one of China's big four state-owned banks on its proposed acquisition of a bank in Indonesia.
- Advised one of China's big four state-owned banks on its establishment of a bank branch in South America.
- Advised one of China's big four state-owned banks on its establishment of a bank subsidiary and branch in Europe.
- Assisted a Chinese state-owned energy enterprise on its proposed equity investment.
Financial Regulatory Matters
- Advised a US bank on its card program in China.
- Advised a leading international investment on regulatory compliance issues relating to its metal trading business.
- Advised a PRC financial service provider on its global transfer of business contracts.
- Assisted a leading global financial service provider in conducting a corporate compliance review.
- Advised a global financial institution on the proposed sale of its insurance business in China, as part of its global restructuring.
- Advised a Canadian bank on the sale of offshore structured products to QDIIs.
- Advised a world leading health insurance provider on an ongoing basis on its investment in insurance and related industries and arrangements in China, including property insurance, life insurance, insurance intermediary, re-insurance, TPA, product distribution, and exploring alternative investment structures, including joint venture, wholly-owned consultancy company, and various contractual arrangements.
- Advised a leading European health insurance provider on its Chinese acquisitions and restructuring.
- Advised an international reinsurer on its cross-boarder activities in China.
- Provided a New Zealand financial institution with general regulatory advice for its Chinese business.
- Assisted in the qualification, application, regulatory compliance, investment powers, documentation, and liability issues arising from the QFII regime and the QDII regime.
- Advised a leading global payment service provider on regulatory review of its overseas activities.
- Advised an Australian investment bank on the Chinese DFII regime.
- Assisted a Chinese state-owned commercial bank on its ISDA agreement with a US counterparty.
- Assisted a leading Chinese state-owned energy enterprise on its ISDA agreement with its counterparty.
- Assisted a US asset management company on its business cooperation with a Chinese bank.
- Assisted a Canadian bank on its QFII futures business in China.
- Advised a leading international investment bank on its distribution guidelines within China and other regulatory compliance issues relating to its business activities.
- Assisted a Chinese commercial bank for their derivatives exposure to a major financial services firm's entities and claims against its bankrupt estate around the world.
Other Deal Experience
- Advised a US software company on employment matters for its PRC subsidiaries.
- Advised a European software company on employment settlement and winding-up for its subsidiary in Beijing.
- Advised a leading European food manufacturer on employment matters for its PRC subsidiaries.
- Advised on employee transfer, employment settlement arrangements, and non-compete matters for a number of multinational companies.
- Advised a New Zealand chemical enterprise on international trade matters.
- Advised a leading Germany manufacturer on international trade matters.
- Advised a leading international investment bank on its various CDM projects and relevant ERPAs in China.
- Advised a global chemical manufacturer and marketer on its EHS registration investigation in China.
Insights
Legal Updates
Admissions
China