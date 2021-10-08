Dora advises listed and private multinationals, as well as state-owned enterprises, in a wide range of corporate transactions, frequently of a cross-border nature, in the areas of privacy and cybersecurity, general corporate, mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructuring, joint ventures, PRC foreign direct investment, PRC outbound investment, commercial transactions, competition, and financial regulatory compliance. She works across industries, including energy, healthcare, food, financial services, insurance, media and technology, mining, and resources. She also advises multinational companies on PRC regulatory compliance and employment matters, including the review of commercial contracts and employment-related agreements. Finally, Dora advises Chinese financial institutions and corporations on overseas investment and business operations. She has substantial experience in English-Chinese bilingual documentation and negotiations.