Doug represents sponsors and investors in energy and other infrastructure transactions of varying structure and complexity. Doug primarily focuses his practice on the power generation sector, and more specifically on renewables, energy storage, advanced nuclear energy and other next-generation energy technologies. On a regular basis, Doug represents parties to tax equity financing and loan transactions for renewable projects. Doug’s experience also includes development and construction of distributed asset portfolios and an advanced nuclear generating facility, portfolio and single-asset mergers and acquisitions, formation and governance of partnerships and negotiation of construction, supply, hedging, service and other project-related agreements. Doug applies his understanding of underlying energy assets, as well as trends affecting the energy industry more broadly, to guide clients from initial structuring strategies to closing.

Active in the firm’s pro bono practice, Doug has represented not-for-profit organizations in various corporate and related matters. Doug is a native of the New York area and enjoys cooking, traveling and the outdoors in his spare time.