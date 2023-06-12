Douglas L. Dua
Overview
Doug represents sponsors and investors in energy and other infrastructure transactions of varying structure and complexity. Doug primarily focuses his practice on the power generation sector, and more specifically on renewables, energy storage, advanced nuclear energy and other next-generation energy technologies. On a regular basis, Doug represents parties to tax equity financing and loan transactions for renewable projects. Doug’s experience also includes development and construction of distributed asset portfolios and an advanced nuclear generating facility, portfolio and single-asset mergers and acquisitions, formation and governance of partnerships and negotiation of construction, supply, hedging, service and other project-related agreements. Doug applies his understanding of underlying energy assets, as well as trends affecting the energy industry more broadly, to guide clients from initial structuring strategies to closing.
Active in the firm’s pro bono practice, Doug has represented not-for-profit organizations in various corporate and related matters. Doug is a native of the New York area and enjoys cooking, traveling and the outdoors in his spare time.
Experience
- Regularly represents tax equity investors in tax equity financings (partnership flip structures), including with respect to wind, solar, fuel cell and storage assets.
- Represented purchasers and sellers in connection with acquisitions and dispositions of various single assets and portfolios, including wind and solar facilities, battery storage and fuel cell assets, as we well as traditional coal- and gas-fired thermal generation projects.
- Represented financial and strategic investors in connection with the development, acquisition, ownership and financing of distributed energy asset portfolios, including fuel cells, energy storage, microgrids and other assets.
- Represented owners of distributed energy assets in negotiation and management of “energy-as-a-service” (EaaS) agreements.
- Represented owners of renewable and conventional power stations in various negotiations with lenders, investors and counterparties to service and offtake agreements, including hedging instruments.
- Represented an advanced nuclear technology company in negotiations with respect to licensing, joint venture and service agreements.
- Represented technology owner in fuel cell technology licensing and partnership transaction.
- Represented parties in connection with transportation infrastructure transactions, including the sponsor of a section of interstate highway developed through a public-private partnership (P3) concession and a purchaser of a portfolio of highway, bridge and tunnel assets.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Energy Transactions: Electric Power (2021, 2024) and Renewable/Alternative Power (2024), Legal 500 United States
- Selected as One to Watch for Energy Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2023-2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, US Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI)
- Member, American Bar Association, Section of Environment, Energy and Resources and Business Law Section
Insights
Education
JD, Washington and Lee University School of Law, 2013
BA, Colby College, 2005
Admissions
New York
New Jersey