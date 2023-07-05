Doug is a member of the firm’s litigation team. For more than 30 years, he has litigated a wide range of antitrust, environmental, and commercial disputes, with a particular focus on class actions and multidistrict proceedings in federal courts. In antitrust matters he has represented industries including trucking, air cargo, electronics, medical products, forest products, metals recycling, and telecommunications.

Doug is admitted to practice in Virginia, the District of Columbia, and the state of Washington and has litigated cases in numerous federal and state courts.