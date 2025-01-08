Douglas S. Granger
Doug guides clients through acquisition, finance and other business transactions. He is an experienced negotiator and takes an innovative approach to advising clients on their business objectives and alternative strategies.
Doug is the managing partner of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Richmond office. His practice focuses on business transactions, generally, with a specific focus on mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance. He has experience across multiple industries, including extensive experience over many years in transactions involving building materials and related service businesses. Doug also has substantial experience working with companies (both public and private) located outside of the US and their lawyers, accountants and bankers in connection with US and multinational acquisitions. He has experienced the different expectations in the transaction process and is able to proactively and creatively advise regarding legal, business and practical solutions to the unique issues affecting a foreign investor in the US.
- Coordinated and handled initial acquisitions and strategic acquisition programs across the United States for several UK-owned companies.
- Structured and negotiated the mandated sale of a major US subsidiary of a UK public company, involving a sale followed by a bankruptcy, the retention of a substantial minority interest, and a Seller-sponsored DIP loan facility.
- Handled US-aspects of UK private equity led management buy-outs by spin-off and by tender offer.
- Negotiated $1.5 billion committed funds facility for UK tender offer.
- Implementation of multinational tax structures.
- Acquisition, financing, restructuring and sale of landfill gas projects.
- Representation of regional, national and foreign banks, as agent bank and single lender, in numerous secured and unsecured credit facilities for general working capital, acquisitions and recapitalizations, for borrowers in the media and telecommunications, public utility, tobacco, insurance, railroad and healthcare industries.
- Named among Virginia Lawyers Weekly’s Managing Partners in Virginia, 2023-2024
- Recognized in “The Power List” as one of Virginia’s 500 “Most Powerful Leaders,” Virginia Business, 2020-2024
- Recognized as a Leader in Corporate/M&A, Southern Virginia, Chambers USA, 2024
- Named Best Lawyer in Banking and Finance Law and Mergers and Acquisitions Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
- Lead Lawyer, Restructuring Deal of the Year and Energy Deal of the Year (over $500MM to $1B) for WS Atkins plc Acquisition of PP&T Business of Energy Solutions, Inc., 2017; Industrial Manufacturing and Distribution Deal of the Year—Cross Border M&A Deal of the Year (over $1 Billion to $5 Billion) for Acquisition of Dynacast by Partners Group, 2016; and M&A Deal of the Year (over $500MM to $1 Billion) for Acquisition of Stock Building Supply by The Gores Group, 2013; The M&A Advisor Awards
- Lead Lawyer, America M&A Deal of the Year ($1 Billion to $5 Billion) for Stock Building Supply Merger with Building Materials Holding Corp., The M&A Atlas Awards, 2016
- Named among BTI Client Service All-Stars, 2012
- Member, Business Law Section, Negotiated Acquisitions Committee and International Merger and Acquisition Task Force; former Chairman, YLD Business Law Committee, American Bar Association
- Member, Virginia Bar Association
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, 1985
BBA, Business Management, The College of William & Mary, Beta Gamma Sigma, 1982
Virginia
