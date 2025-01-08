Doug guides clients through acquisition, finance and other business transactions. He is an experienced negotiator and takes an innovative approach to advising clients on their business objectives and alternative strategies.

Doug is the managing partner of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Richmond office. His practice focuses on business transactions, generally, with a specific focus on mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance. He has experience across multiple industries, including extensive experience over many years in transactions involving building materials and related service businesses. Doug also has substantial experience working with companies (both public and private) located outside of the US and their lawyers, accountants and bankers in connection with US and multinational acquisitions. He has experienced the different expectations in the transaction process and is able to proactively and creatively advise regarding legal, business and practical solutions to the unique issues affecting a foreign investor in the US.