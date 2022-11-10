Douglas H. Hoffmann
Overview
Doug is a partner in the firm’s capital finance and real estate team. Doug’s practice focuses on representing commercial real estate owners, developers, investors, private equity funds, and institutional REITs in structuring and closing all types of real estate transactions, including joint ventures, acquisitions and dispositions, developments, financings, development rights or “air rights” transactions, and portfolio transactions. Doug also represents major institutional lenders in mortgage, mezzanine and construction financings.
Doug’s real estate practice touches all asset classes, including office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, retail and condominium.
Doug previously worked at the Office of the Corporation Counsel as an attorney for the City of New York. As counsel to the City, Doug worked extensively on issues concerning New York City real property taxes, including tax abatement and exemption programs, as well as condemnation and eminent domain proceedings.
Experience
- Represented Savanna in the purchase of 521 Fifth Avenue, a 39-story office tower in Midtown Manhattan, one block from Grand Central Terminal.
- Represented Savanna in the $90 million acquisition of 48 West 25th Street in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. The 12-story office building was built in 1920 and spans about 126,000 square feet.
- Represented RBH Group in its $20M acquisition and planned redevelopment of 370 Asylum Street in Hartford, Connecticut. The project will transform and repurpose a long-vacant commercial building in downtown Hartford, Connecticut, into a vibrant and dynamic mixed-use space. The project, known as Teachers Corner Hartford, will be comprised of luxury market-rate and affordable residential units, pre-marketed to local education professionals, and will feature a suite of amenities including space for educational opportunities and cultural performances, as well as restaurant and retail components.
- Represented Savanna in its $126 million purchase of a 12-story office building, with ground-floor retail, located in the NoMad neighborhood of Manhattan. Savanna plans to transform the property by undertaking strategic renovations and repositioning the ground-floor retail.
- Represented Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in its $118 million sale of the Dumont NYC, a 252-room hotel, adjoined by a residential rental building with ground floor commercial space, located in the Murray Hill neighborhood of New York City.
- Represented EBNB 70 Pine Owner LLC, a joint venture between DTH Capital and Rose Associates, in connection with a combined $375 million mortgage and mezzanine loan for 70 Pine Street in Manhattan. The owners have successfully converted the one-million-square-foot landmark building into 612 residential apartments and a hotel, with additional restaurant and retail components
- Represented L+M and Savanna in the $315 million sale of Savoy Park Apartments to Fairstead Capital.
- Represented World Wide Group in the $300 million sale of six contiguous buildings on 60th Street in Manhattan directly across from the Bloomingdale’s flagship store. The sale also included the transfer of air rights and zoning bonus certificates incidental to the subject site.
- Represented a commercial real estate developer in a joint venture with a Saudi investor to purchase a development site in the Nolita neighborhood of Manhattan. The site, currently a parking garage, will be redeveloped as a luxury condominium.
- Represented a preeminent New York City real estate management and investment firm in the $50 million sale of a Manhattan retail and residential mixed-use building to a REIT.
- Represented a REIT in connection with the origination of an acquisition and construction loan, consisting of both mortgage and mezzanine components, structured as a syndicated loan, and secured by a self-storage facility in Brooklyn, New York.
- Represented Savanna in the acquisition and financing of 95 Evergreen Avenue, a 170,000-square-foot warehouse building in Bushwick, Brooklyn that was originally constructed as the historic Schlitz Brewery and is currently being redeveloped for retail and office use.
- Represented institutional lender in the origination of a $93 million mortgage loan in connection with the acquisition of an historic building in the Bronx, New York.
- Represented Downtown Holdings in the $500 million redevelopment of 70 Pine Street, the former AIG building.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named Best Lawyer in Real Estate Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
-
Named among the Ones to Watch Rising Stars, New York Real Estate Journal, 2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Board member, Aging in America, 2012 – present
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
- November 10, 2022Event
News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 1 Minute ReadFebruary 27, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadFebruary 14, 2024News
- January 10, 2024Media Mention
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- November 16, 2022Media Mention
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 6 Minute ReadAugust 13, 2021News
- 4 Minute ReadApril 1, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadNovember 20, 2019News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 24, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 29, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 17, 2018News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 11, 2018News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 22, 2017News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 22, 2017News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 26, 2017News
- 2 Minute ReadDecember 21, 2016News
- 1 Minute ReadJuly 14, 2016News
Education
JD, Emory University School of Law, 2011
BA, Emory University, 2007
Admissions
New York