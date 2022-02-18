Douglas J. Murphy
Counsel
Overview
Douglas’ practice focuses on representing institutional investors, banks, sponsors and other financial institutions in financing transactions. Douglas represents domestic and international banks, hedge funds and other financial institutions and institutional investors in US and cross-border syndicated and leveraged finance transactions, restructuring transactions, warehouse facilities, repurchase agreements, project development and finance transactions and other corporate finance matters.
Experience
- Represented private equity sponsor, as seller, in connection with a $1,000,000,000 master repurchase agreement for commercial real estate assets.
- Represented private equity sponsor, as seller, in connection with a $500,000,000 master repurchase agreement for commercial real estate assets.
- Represented major institutional investor, as seller, in connection with a $500,000,000 master repurchase agreement for commercial real estate assets.
- Represented major financial institutional, as lead lender and arranger, in connection with a $1,612,000,000 construction loan facility for the construction and development of a data center in northern Virginia.
- Represented major financial institutional, as lead lender and arranger, in connection with a $500,000,000 construction loan facility for the construction and development of a data center in northern Virginia.
- Represented major financial institutional, as lead lender and arranger, in connection with a $100,000,000 acquisition financing facility for the acquisition of a portfolio of performing data centers located in Virginia and Arizona.
- Represented major financial institutional, as lead lender and arranger, in connection with a $75,000,000 equity bridge facility collateralized in part by the cash flows generated from an operating data center.
- Represented major financial institutional, as lead lender and arranger, in connection with a $365,000,000 construction loan facility for the construction and development of a data center in northern Virginia.
- Represented an independent renewable energy company, as sponsor, in connection with its acquisition and tax equity financing of a portfolio of four operating wind projects located in four different states.
- Represented lender in connection with a $250 million construction financing of two Gamesa wind farms totaling 350 MW in Illinois and Texas.
- Represented lender in connection with a $75 million bridge financing of a portfolio of residential roof-top solar systems.
- Represented lender in connection with a $250 million back-leveraged financing of a portfolio of renewable energy assets.
- Represented lender in connection with a $200 million back-leveraged financing of a portfolio of energy assets.
- Represented institutional investor in connection with a $80 million back-leveraged financing of a portfolio of commercial solar projects.
- Represented institutional investor in construction and take-out financing for solar powered electric generating facilities located in California and Colorado - part of an overall $200 million portfolio financing.
- Represented commercial bank in connection with a $55 million construction and lease financing of a biogas waste to energy facility located in Pennsylvania.
- Represented institutional investor in connection with term financing of utility scale solar facility in Colorado.
- Represented lender in connection with lease financing of utility scale solar facility in North Carolina.
- Represented lender in connection with a $32 million construction and bridge financing of a commercial solar rooftop facility.
- Represented an institutional investor in connection with a $41.5 million financing of a natural gas-fired electric generating facility located in California.
- Represented an institutional investor in connection with a $43 million Holdco/OPCO financing of a natural gas-fired electric generating facility located in California.
- Represented a commercial bank in connection with a term loan financing secured by a portfolio of ground-mounted solar facilities.
- Represented Agent in connection with $60 million debtor in possession financing for semiconductor manufacturer.
- Represented acquirer in connection with the financing of the acquisition of a portfolio of $480 million of commercial mortgage loans.
- Represented Agent and market swap provider for facilities totaling $2.5 billion in the bankruptcy of American Home Mortgage, Inc.
- Represented Agent and Manager in first, second and high yield facilities totaling $4.6 billion for an international food and professional services corporation.
- Represented Arranger in a $3.9 billion term and revolving credit facility for the leveraged acquisition of an international rental car company.
- Represented Agent in a $315 million term and revolving credit facility for an integrated long distance, cellular, and cable television provider.
- Represented Agent in a $125 million revolving exit facility for a national retail jewelry chain.
- Represented Agent in a $315 million term and revolving exit credit facility for a national trucking company.
- Represented Agent in first and second lien term and revolving credit facilities totaling $65 million for the leveraged acquisition of a specialty home builder and restructuring thereof.
- Represented Agent in a $58 million term and revolving credit facility for the leveraged acquisition of a national home building company.
- Represented Agent in a connection with the refinancing of a $60 million term loan facility for a coal mining company.
- Represented Agent in first and second lien term and revolving credit facilities totaling $64.8 million for the leveraged acquisition of a national baking company.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Listed for Project Finance, Legal 500 United States, 2018-2019
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, American College of Investment Counsel, 2010 - Present
- Member, New York State Bar Association, 2002 - Present
News
Education
JD, Fordham University School of Law, 2001
BA, Columbia University, 1992
Admissions
New York