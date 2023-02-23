Doug’s practice focuses on public finance including serving as bond and disclosure counsel to issuers and underwriters’ counsel to investment banks for governmental and private activity bonds and corporate representation of governmental authorities as outside general counsel.

Doug serves as office managing partner for the Atlanta office. His experience includes advising, negotiating and documenting tax-exempt bond transactions for airports, stadiums, water & sewer systems, other governmental facilities and infrastructure, public-private partnerships (P3s) through TIF/TAD, PILOT and Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) district-backed financings and providing general corporate advice to governmental authorities.

Doug also provides training to governmental finance and legal personnel on “Post-Issuance Tax Compliance” and compliance with “Continuing Disclosure” rules set out by MSRB Rule 15c-2-12.

Doug also serves as Co-chair of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s National Public Finance Practice Group.