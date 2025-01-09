Overview

Drake has experience representing owners, developers and investors in connection with their commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, financing and real estate development.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recognized among the “Best Lawyers Under 40,” D Magazine, 2024

News

Education

JD, SMU Dedman School of Law, cum laude, 2018

BBA, Business Administration, Northwood University, summa cum laude, 2014

Admissions

Texas

Jump to Page