Drei understands that the business interests and long-term objectives of each client should drive litigation, and she approaches her role as an advocate with their goals in mind. Her practice focuses on complex employment, wage and hour, and public accommodations litigation. Drei represents employers in the defense of wrongful termination, discrimination and harassment claims, wage and hour class and collective actions, and public accommodations disputes.



Before joining the firm, Drei gained valuable experience representing workers and victims of police misconduct in individual and class action litigation. Having previously litigated on the plaintiff-side, she has developed an interdisciplinary perspective that allows her to anticipate opposing arguments and counter with effective defense strategies.