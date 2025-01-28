Overview

Drei understands that the business interests and long-term objectives of each client should drive litigation, and she approaches her role as an advocate with their goals in mind. Her practice focuses on complex employment, wage and hour, and public accommodations litigation. Drei represents employers in the defense of wrongful termination, discrimination and harassment claims, wage and hour class and collective actions, and public accommodations disputes.

Before joining the firm, Drei gained valuable experience representing workers and victims of police misconduct in individual and class action litigation. Having previously litigated on the plaintiff-side, she has developed an interdisciplinary perspective that allows her to anticipate opposing arguments and counter with effective defense strategies.

Experience

  • Defending statewide wage and hour class actions against financial services client presenting meal period, rest break, off-the-clock, wage deduction, and other claims.
  • Defending national movie exhibitor client in pattern or practice public accommodations case filed by the U.S. Department of Justice presenting challenges to closed captioning and assistive listening systems under ADA Title III.
  • Handled the national and regional dockets of public accommodations litigation for multiple clients in matters involving architectural design and construction as well as website accessibility (California, Florida, Georgia, and New York).
  • Represented plaintiffs in federal civil rights trials. Conducted the direct examination of plaintiff and a non-party witness, as well as the direct examination of another plaintiff that ultimately resulted in a federal trial verdict in client’s favor.

  • Selected as a Rising Star for Employment & Labor, San Francisco Magazine and Northern California Super Lawyers Magazine, 2018-2019, 2021-2024

  • Named One to Watch in Labor and Employment Law–Management, The Best Lawyers in America, 2023-2024

  • Bar Association of San Francisco

Education

JD, New York University School of Law, 2014

BA, Political Economy, University of California, Berkeley, 2010

Admissions

California

New York

