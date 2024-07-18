Dwight Jones is the chief financial officer at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, leading the firm’s global finance and pricing organizations. Dwight is a seasoned finance executive with an extensive background in financial management, accounting, taxation and general business operations across diverse industries and disciplines.

Dwight joined Hunton Andrews Kurth in 2019 as financial operations director where he has played a key role in helping to lead and manage the firm’s finance function, implementing and overseeing strategic initiatives to successfully drive growth and profitability. Prior to joining the firm, Jones served as the chief financial officer of a prominent law firm and has also held senior finance positions at several Fortune 100 companies, including MeadWestvaco (WestRock), Fannie Mae, Viacom, Mars Incorporated and PricewaterhouseCoopers.