An associate on the energy and infrastructure team, Edgar focuses his practice on corporate and project finance in the energy and infrastructure sectors. He counsels clients on projects in the offshore wind, solar, battery storage, geothermal, hydrogen, and traditional upstream oil and gas sectors. He has significant transactional experience, including equity and debt financing of acquisitions, acting for lenders, sponsors, and project developers. He also advises on energy regulatory matters, with specific interests in carbon credits and taxes.