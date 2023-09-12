Offering clients a combination of experience and innovation, Ed’s practice focuses on securitization and secured financing transactions. For more than 30 years, Ed has concentrated on the financing of term and revolving assets, with a focus on residential mortgages, HELOCs and mortgage-related assets such as servicing rights, as well as more esoteric assets and structures. His experience includes the representation of issuers, investment banks and credit enhancement providers in connection with mortgage-backed and asset-backed structured finance transactions and the representation of management and investors in the formation and operation of private equity funds investing in securitized assets.

Ed has developed and designed innovative structures for financing mortgage servicing rights, Ginnie Mae servicing advances, home equity lines of credit and commuting financial guaranty insurance policies in corporate restructuring programs for mono-line insurance companies. He is also skilled at establishing revolving and term securitization programs. He has structured, negotiated and documented domestic and international transactions for financing residential and commercial mortgages, small business loans, future receivables, computer leases, equipment leases, trade receivables, synthetic leases, corporate debt and other financial assets.