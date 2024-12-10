With a broad range of dispute resolution experience across industries and particular experience in international arbitration in the energy, mining, construction, and insurance sectors, Edward focuses his practice on international commercial and investor-state disputes.

Edward has represented clients in arbitrations governed by the LCIA, ICC, ICSID, and UNCITRAL Rules. He has also acted in litigation in the English High Court and Court of Appeal and in mediations and has advised on court proceedings in a variety of foreign jurisdictions.