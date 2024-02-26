Edward Kim focuses on representing businesses in a broad range of US and international transactions and other corporate matters. Edward has over 30 years of experience in US and international mergers and acquisitions, private equity, corporate spin-offs, restructurings, joint ventures, and securities offerings, including sovereign bond issuance. He has represented purchasers, sponsors, sellers, financial advisors, joint venture partners, issuers, and underwriters in matters across regions including the US, Mexico, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Central and Latin America.

Prior to joining the Atlanta office of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Edward was a corporate partner at Lee & Ko in Seoul. Prior to joining Lee & Ko, Edward held partner roles at Kim & Chang in Seoul, Fried Frank in London and Hong Kong, and Ashurst in London. He was also a visiting lawyer with Fangda Partners in Shanghai.