Eileen Henderson
Overview
Eileen assists and counsels employers at all stages of the employment relationship, including advising clients on compliance with state and federal laws, conducting workplace investigations, and representing them in employment disputes.
Eileen advises and represents clients on a wide range of day-to-day employment law issues, including compliance with wage and hour and family/medical leave laws, responding to allegations of discrimination and harassment, and defending employers of various sizes in state and federal court, and before state agencies such as the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination. Eileen also has considerable experience conducting investigations into sexual misconduct and other forms of bias and discrimination.
Experience
- Counseling employers on personnel matters and compliance with state and federal laws, including wage and hour, discrimination, and harassment laws, and COVID-19 workplace requirements.
- Representing clients in state and federal district court in a variety of employment disputes.
- Representing employers before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination in the defense of charges of discrimination.
- Conducting investigations into workplace claims of discrimination, harassment, and other sensitive matters, as well as allegations of Title IX violations.
- Drafting employee handbooks and other workplace policies and practices, including offer letters, leave policies, and data security policies.
Affiliations
Professional
- Boston Bar Association
- Massachusetts Bar Association
Education
JD, Northeastern University School of Law, 2017
BA, The College of William & Mary, 2013
Admissions
Massachusetts
Courts
US District Court, District of Massachusetts