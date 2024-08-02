Eileen assists and counsels employers at all stages of the employment relationship, including advising clients on compliance with state and federal laws, conducting workplace investigations, and representing them in employment disputes.

Eileen advises and represents clients on a wide range of day-to-day employment law issues, including compliance with wage and hour and family/medical leave laws, responding to allegations of discrimination and harassment, and defending employers of various sizes in state and federal court, and before state agencies such as the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination. Eileen also has considerable experience conducting investigations into sexual misconduct and other forms of bias and discrimination.