Elisabeth’s experience and practice areas cover the major federal environmental statutes, including the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, Endangered Species Act, Comprehensive Environmental Response Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA or Superfund), and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA). She has worked in both private practice and for public agencies.

Elisabeth’s experience informs her insight on the California regulatory landscape. She has represented a range of clients and focuses her practice on entitlement and compliance with California’s complex environmental laws, statutes, and regulations. She has experience before the Regional Water Quality Control Boards, Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC), California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) as well as local and regional air quality management districts. She also has experience entitling complex projects under the California Environmental Quality Act. She is knowledgeable regarding California’s extensive regulations for hazardous materials, occupational safety and health, solid and medical waste, and biosafety and laboratories, as well as regarding local land use and zoning laws and the protection and preservation of historic and cultural resources, including Native American artifacts and sacred sites, coastal development, and wetlands and streambeds.