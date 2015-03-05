Elizabeth E. Aldridge
Counsel
Overview
Liz’s practice focuses on a broad range of environmental issues arising under federal, state and international laws, with emphasis on issues involving water regulation and handling and treatment of hazardous and solid waste.
Experience
- Provided long-term daily representation of an association of electric utilities on US water regulation developments, including development of many extensive technical and legal comments on US EPA regulatory proposals.
- Advised individual electric utilities seeking to obtain thermal variances or negotiate permit conditions related to cooling water intake structures.
- Assisted individual electric utilities with water permit compliance questions and challenges to state rules and requirements.
- Litigated multiparty disputes regarding hazardous waste cleanup activities.
- Conducted safety, health and environmental reviews of a broad array of industrial facilities and providing advice regarding compliance issues.
- Contributed to and edited a monthly update on international safety, health and environmental law for a major electronics company.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as 2021 Environmental Group of the Year, Law360, January 2022
- 2021 and 2017 Chambers USA Environment Law Firm of the Year
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
- May 13, 2015EventSpeakerFGD Wastewater: Industry Perspectives, EPRI ENV-Vision Conference, Arlington, VA
- March 26, 2012EventSpeakerEffluent Guidelines: EPA Revisits Wastewater Regulations for Steam Electric Plants, ASME Research Committee on Power Plant and Environmental Chemistry, Williamsburg, VA
- March 15, 2012EventSpeakerRevision of the Steam Electric Effluent Guidelines, EEI Environmental Health and Safety Task Force, Albuquerque, New Mexico
- September 15, 2009EventSpeakerRegulatory Issues on the Waterfront: Effluent Guidelines and Coal Ash, National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Meeting
- August 15-16, 2006EventSpeakerRegulatory Update: Steam Electric Effluent Guidelines, at the Electric Power Research Institute's workshop,The Impact of FGDs on Wastewater, held in Atlanta
Publications
- May 2007PublicationCo-authorWastewater Discharge Rule Changes May Be Costly, Public Power Magazine
- December 2004PublicationCo-authorOutline of RCRA/CERCLA Enforcement Issues and Holdings, Chemical Waste Litigation Reporter, 26th edition
Blog Posts
Education
JD, The University of Texas School of Law, with honors, 1988
BA, University of Delaware, summa cum laude, 1981
Admissions
Virginia