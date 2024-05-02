Elizabeth A. Breen
Counsel
Overview
Elizabeth’s practice focuses on representing integrated health systems, academic medical centers, hospitals and other health care providers, and on representing health care technology and services companies. Elizabeth routinely advises on health care transactional and operational matters, addressing federal and state health care regulatory compliance issues, including “Stark” and anti-kickback law compliance, health privacy and security, certificate of public need and licensure issues.
Experience
- Regularly advises health system, hospital, and other health care provider and health care company clients on a variety of contractual matters, including physician employment, recruitment, professional services, co-management, § 340B contract pharmacy and other services arrangements.
- Regularly advises health system, hospital and other health care provider and health care company clients on fraud and abuse compliance-related matters, including “Stark,” anti-kickback, and beneficiary inducement matters.
- Regularly advises health system, hospital, and other health care provider and health care company clients on matters involving health privacy and security, including negotiation of business associate agreements, the requirements of the HIPAA Privacy and Security Rules, HITECH breach notification and related matters.
- Regularly advises health system, hospital and other health care provider clients on certificate of public need and facility licensure matters, including the establishment of new hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, hospital bed and operating room expansions, hospital and health care facility service line initiations and expansions, as well as equipment acquisition and expansion.
- Provides health care regulatory support to the firm’s REIT practice on transactions involving health care properties.
- Represented health system client in the restructuring and sale of a joint-ventured laboratory services company to a large, publicly traded laboratory services provider, including re-negotiation of ancillary services arrangements.
- Represented health system clients in the development and restructuring of joint-ventured ambulatory surgery centers.
- Represented health system and academic medical center clients in multiple physician practice and medical care facility acquisitions.
- Advised acute care hospitals in sales of substantially all of the hospitals’ assets.
- Advised underwriter clients on health care regulatory aspects of issuer’s business model in initial public offering.
- Advised hospital clients on the development of and amendment to medical staff bylaws, policies and procedures.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a “Virginia Rising Star” by Super Lawyers, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015
- Articles Editor, William & Mary Law Review
Affiliations
Professional
- American Health Lawyers Association
- Virginia Bar Association, Health Law Section
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
- Event
- June 3, 2015EventModeratorCertificate of Public Need Study and Policy Issues, 17th Annual Health Law Legislative Update and Extravaganza, a Presentation of the Virginia Bar Association Health Law Section in Cooperation with the Virginia State Bar Health Law Section
- September 29, 2010EventSpeakerWMACCA, Unraveling the Health Care Reform Act (Accountable Care and the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation: WMACCA, Unraveling the Health Care Reform Act (Accountable Care and the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation: Transforming Health Care Delivery in America))
- Winter 2005EventSpeakerStark II, Phase II presentation to members of the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
Publications
- 11 Minute ReadApril 15, 2021Publication
- 9 Minute ReadFebruary 3, 2021Publication
- 11 Minute ReadFebruary 1, 2021Publication
- 9 Minute ReadJanuary 19, 2021Publication
- 9 Minute ReadJanuary 5, 2021Publication
- 7 Minute ReadDecember 22, 2020Publication
- 7 Minute ReadDecember 15, 2020Publication
- 8 Minute ReadDecember 8, 2020Publication
- 7 Minute ReadNovember 24, 2020Publication
- 8 Minute ReadNovember 17, 2020Publication
- 8 Minute ReadNovember 11, 2020Publication
- 8 Minute ReadNovember 4, 2020Publication
- October 13, 2020Publication
- October 6, 2020PublicationThree Key Things in Health Care
- September 29, 2020Publication
- September 22, 2020Publication
- September 15, 2020Publication
- September 8, 2020Publication
- September 1, 2020Publication
- August 25, 2020Publication
- August 11, 2020Publication
- August 4, 2020Publication
- July 28, 2020Publication
- July 21, 2020Publication
- July 14, 2020Publication
- July 7, 2020Publication
- June 30, 2020Publication
- June 23, 2020Publication
- June 16, 2020Publication
- June 8, 2020Publication
- May 26, 2020Publication
- May 18, 2020Publication
- 2000PublicationAuthorA One Shot Deal: The National Vaccine Injury Compensation Act, Note, William & Mary Law Review
News
- 2 Minute ReadJuly 29, 2011News
Education
JD, William & Mary Law School, Articles Editor, William & Mary Law Review, 2000
BA, History, University of Virginia, 1997
Admissions
Virginia