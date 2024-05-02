Overview

Elizabeth’s practice focuses on representing integrated health systems, academic medical centers, hospitals and other health care providers, and on representing health care technology and services companies. Elizabeth routinely advises on health care transactional and operational matters, addressing federal and state health care regulatory compliance issues, including “Stark” and anti-kickback law compliance, health privacy and security, certificate of public need and licensure issues.

Experience

  • Regularly advises health system, hospital, and other health care provider and health care company clients on a variety of contractual matters, including physician employment, recruitment, professional services, co-management, § 340B contract pharmacy and other services arrangements.
  • Regularly advises health system, hospital and other health care provider and health care company clients on fraud and abuse compliance-related matters, including “Stark,” anti-kickback, and beneficiary inducement matters.
  • Regularly advises health system, hospital, and other health care provider and health care company clients on matters involving health privacy and security, including negotiation of business associate agreements, the requirements of the HIPAA Privacy and Security Rules, HITECH breach notification and related matters.
  • Regularly advises health system, hospital and other health care provider clients on certificate of public need and facility licensure matters, including the establishment of new hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, hospital bed and operating room expansions, hospital and health care facility service line initiations and expansions, as well as equipment acquisition and expansion.
  • Provides health care regulatory support to the firm’s REIT practice on transactions involving health care properties.
  • Represented health system client in the restructuring and sale of a joint-ventured laboratory services company to a large, publicly traded laboratory services provider, including re-negotiation of ancillary services arrangements.
  • Represented health system clients in the development and restructuring of joint-ventured ambulatory surgery centers.
  • Represented health system and academic medical center clients in multiple physician practice and medical care facility acquisitions.
  • Advised acute care hospitals in sales of substantially all of the hospitals’ assets.
  • Advised underwriter clients on health care regulatory aspects of issuer’s business model in initial public offering.
  • Advised hospital clients on the development of and amendment to medical staff bylaws, policies and procedures.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recognized as a “Virginia Rising Star” by Super Lawyers, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015
  • Articles Editor, William & Mary Law Review

Affiliations

Professional

  • American Health Lawyers Association
  • Virginia Bar Association, Health Law Section

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

  • Event
    Speaker
    Employee Benefits Academy Webinar Series – HIP, HIP-AA, Hooray! A Plan Sponsor’s Guide to HIPAA Privacy and Security Compliance
  • June 3, 2015
    Event
    Moderator
    Certificate of Public Need Study and Policy Issues, 17th Annual Health Law Legislative Update and Extravaganza, a Presentation of the Virginia Bar Association Health Law Section in Cooperation with the Virginia State Bar Health Law Section
  • September 29, 2010
    Event
    Speaker
    WMACCA, Unraveling the Health Care Reform Act (Accountable Care and the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation: WMACCA, Unraveling the Health Care Reform Act (Accountable Care and the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation: Transforming Health Care Delivery in America))
  • Winter 2005
    Event
    Speaker
    Stark II, Phase II presentation to members of the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

Publications

News

Education

JD, William & Mary Law School, Articles Editor, William & Mary Law Review, 2000

BA, History, University of Virginia, 1997

Admissions

Virginia

