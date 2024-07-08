Elizabeth focuses her practice on corporate and securities litigation in state and federal courts. She represents companies and company executives in complex civil litigation, securities class actions, and investigations.

Elizabeth also represents accounting firms in SEC and PCAOB investigations and state boards of accountancy inquiries, as a member of the firm’s accounting professional defense practice. She defends accountants in malpractice and fraud cases. And through her work in the firm’s accounting firm mergers & acquisitions practice, Elizabeth has assisted both private equity sponsors and accounting firms set up alternative practice structures, facilitating investment in the nonattest business of accounting firms.

Prior to joining the firm, Elizabeth clerked for The Honorable John A. Gibney, Jr. of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, where she also served as a judicial intern while in law school.