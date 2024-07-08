Elizabeth K. Brightwell
Overview
Elizabeth focuses her practice on corporate and securities litigation in state and federal courts. She represents companies and company executives in complex civil litigation, securities class actions, and investigations.
Elizabeth also represents accounting firms in SEC and PCAOB investigations and state boards of accountancy inquiries, as a member of the firm’s accounting professional defense practice. She defends accountants in malpractice and fraud cases. And through her work in the firm’s accounting firm mergers & acquisitions practice, Elizabeth has assisted both private equity sponsors and accounting firms set up alternative practice structures, facilitating investment in the nonattest business of accounting firms.
Prior to joining the firm, Elizabeth clerked for The Honorable John A. Gibney, Jr. of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, where she also served as a judicial intern while in law school.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Richmond Bar Association
- Member, Virginia Bar Association
- Member, Board of Directors, First Tee – Greater Richmond
Education
JD, William & Mary Law School, summa cum laude, Order of the Coif, Managing Editor, William & Mary Law Review, 2020
MPP, University of Virginia, Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy, 2014
BA, University of Virginia, with Distinction, ACC Academic Honor Roll, 2013
Admissions
Virginia
Courts
US Court of Appeals, Fourth Circuit
US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia
Clerkships
- US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia