Elizabeth England
Overview
An experienced litigator and trusted advisor, Liz represents clients in a wide array of industries, including professional sports leagues and franchises, national retailers, hospital systems, and entertainment establishments, and provides decisive and thoughtful advice on day-to-day employment law and compliance issues.
With nearly a decade of labor and employment experience, Liz defends businesses in litigation, arbitration, and administrative proceedings involving a broad spectrum of complex labor and employment issues, and conducts high-stakes workplace investigations involving allegations of employee misconduct, discrimination, and harassment. Liz’s practice also includes counseling clients on matters relating to discrimination, harassment, retaliation, disability accommodation, wage and hour compliance, and labor-management relations. Her litigation and advice and counseling practice expands to clients nationwide.
- Advising clients with respect to disability and religious accommodation issues and leaves of absence, including navigation of the interactive process.
- Drafting employment-related policies, procedures, and agreements, including employee handbooks, leave of absence policies, and severance agreements.
- Providing advice on employment-related initiatives, including diversity and inclusion efforts.
- Investigating sensitive workplace discrimination and harassment allegations, including allegations involving systemic discrimination and misconduct by senior leaders.
- Conducting wage and hour audits in a variety of industries.
- Advising clients on labor and employment issues in the context of corporate transactions.
Experience
- Defended energy, retail, and gaming companies in class and collective action lawsuits alleging violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and state wage and hour law.
- Defended a professional sports league in a lawsuit alleging violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and New Jersey Law Against Discrimination.
- Represented a pipeline construction company in an arbitration involving a dispute over the application of an industry-wide collective bargaining agreement.
- Represented a professional sports league and its teams in several grievance and arbitration proceedings involving contract and labor disputes.
- Defeated several claims by professional athletes seeking to overturn disciplinary suspensions in arbitration and federal court.
- Assisted a professional sports league and its teams in obtaining dismissal of two nationwide putative class actions brought by retired players alleging improper administration of painkillers during their playing careers.
- Advised national event promotion company facing union organizing campaigns and obtained dismissal of several related unfair labor practice charges.
- Defending businesses in employment-related arbitrations and state and federal court litigation involving claims based on Title VII, the ADA, the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA), the FLSA, and similar state statutes.
- Investigating and responding to administrative and government agency charges, audits, and information requests, including Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Department of Justice (DOJ), and Department of Labor (DOL) systemic pattern or practice investigations.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named a Rising Star in Labour And Employment, Expert Guides, 2022
Affiliations
Professional
- ABA Labor and Employment Law Section
Insights
Legal Updates
Publications
Blog Posts
News
Education
JD, The George Washington University Law School, 2013
BA, Washington and Lee University, 2008
Admissions
District of Columbia
Virginia