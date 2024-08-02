An experienced litigator and trusted advisor, Liz represents clients in a wide array of industries, including professional sports leagues and franchises, national retailers, hospital systems, and entertainment establishments, and provides decisive and thoughtful advice on day-to-day employment law and compliance issues.

With nearly a decade of labor and employment experience, Liz defends businesses in litigation, arbitration, and administrative proceedings involving a broad spectrum of complex labor and employment issues, and conducts high-stakes workplace investigations involving allegations of employee misconduct, discrimination, and harassment. Liz’s practice also includes counseling clients on matters relating to discrimination, harassment, retaliation, disability accommodation, wage and hour compliance, and labor-management relations. Her litigation and advice and counseling practice expands to clients nationwide.