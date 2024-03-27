Libby advises employers in a wide range of labor and employment law matters. Libby represents employers in litigation before federal and state courts, including wage and hour class and collective actions and employment discrimination claims. Libby also provides strategic advice to employers on their rights and obligations under federal, state, and local labor and employment laws.

While attending law school at Duke University, Libby served as the Research Editor of Law and Contemporary Problems.

Prior to attending law school, Libby worked as an immigration paralegal, assisting with a range of US immigrant and nonimmigrant matters. She also worked in the Virginia General Assembly as a Legislative Session Aide.