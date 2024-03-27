Elizabeth King
Overview
Libby advises employers in a wide range of labor and employment law matters. Libby represents employers in litigation before federal and state courts, including wage and hour class and collective actions and employment discrimination claims. Libby also provides strategic advice to employers on their rights and obligations under federal, state, and local labor and employment laws.
While attending law school at Duke University, Libby served as the Research Editor of Law and Contemporary Problems.
Prior to attending law school, Libby worked as an immigration paralegal, assisting with a range of US immigrant and nonimmigrant matters. She also worked in the Virginia General Assembly as a Legislative Session Aide.
Experience
- Prepares, revises, and updates employee handbooks, employer policies, and related materials.
- Represented national retailer in multi-state off-the-clock work hybrid class/collective action.
- Represented food manufacturing client in national origin discrimination and retaliation litigation.
Education
JD, Duke University School of Law, cum laude, 2023
BS, Mathematical Economics, University of Richmond, 2019
Admissions
Virginia