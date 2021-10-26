Elizabeth Rafferty

She has represented companies and associations in the technology, housing and transportation sectors. She has experience in a number of the major public policy developments including gaming and cannabis and has more than 10 years of experience in the executive branch of state government.

Elizabeth’s success has been because of her trusted and respected relationships in state government including several Governor’s administrations, agency heads, key staff, and interest groups. She has strong connections with legislators across the Commonwealth of Virginia. Elizabeth provides insight and understanding into the workings of state legislatures and agencies, including political insight and grassroots and grasstops advocacy support. She works to identify the best approach to address distinct issues and a resulting strategy which enables her to invest in the growth and success of her clients.

Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Elizabeth served in various roles, including as director of government relations where she assisted businesses, associations, and individuals before Virginia’s legislative and executive branches of government. Elizabeth is also the former policy and legislative director at the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), where she was responsible for oversight of the agency’s policy initiatives and legislative functions. Elizabeth helped launch GO Virginia, an economic development program designed to grow and diversify the Commonwealth’s economy. While at DHCD, she worked as an advisor for community development for the Secretary of Commerce and Trade in the Governor’s administration.

Elizabeth is the founder of River City Stars, the only non-profit cheerleading program for athletes with special needs in Central Virginia

Relevant Experience