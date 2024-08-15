Advised a sponsor consortium bidding for a public-private partnership concession to build, own and operate a US$1.2 billion bridge and road infrastructure project in the New York City metropolitan area.

Represented a private international power company in a US $3.4 billion recapitalization and leveraged financing, including private placement of Rule 144A/Reg. S debt securities, syndicated term B loans and revolving credit facilities with commercial lenders. Recognized as “ European High-Yield Bond Deal of the Year ” for 2007 by Thomson Financial’s International Financing Review.

Advised the sponsor and project company on approximately US $4.2 billion nonrecourse financing for a 4,000 megawatt power generation and coal mine project in India. Recognized as “ India Deal of the Year ” for 2011 by Project Finance International.

Represented a multilateral development financial institution and lenders on project financing for a 245 megawatt natural gas-fired cogeneration facility near Monterrey, Mexico.

Advised the Federal Government of Nigeria and Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading PLC in the procurement and negotiation of long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) for photovoltaic solar power projects in Nigeria with an aggregate capacity of 1,125 megawatts.

Represented senior lenders and export credit agencies on approximately US $4.4 billion financing for an LNG liquefaction project near Freeport, Texas. Awarded 2014 “ Deal of the Year ‒ Americas ” by Project Finance International; 2014 “ Americas Award for North American Oil & Gas and Global Overall ” by Infrastructure Journal; and 2015 “ Global Finance Deal of the Year: Project Finance ” by The American Lawyer.

Advised a private company client on the restructuring, competitive auction and US$1.75 billion sale of its international project portfolio, comprising operating projects and development opportunities on five continents and an aggregate capacity of more than 7,800 megawatts.

Represented a multilateral development financial institution providing financing for rooftop and other distributed generation solar power projects in Mexico and Central America.

Advised the borrower and sponsor in connection with an export credit agency-backed financing for a 40 megawatt utility-scale solar power project in India.

Represented the lead arranger and lenders on senior secured project finance facilities totaling more than US$2 billion to finance acquisition and operation of natural gas-fired power projects in the United States.

Advised first lien lenders on a pre-packaged bankruptcy restructuring, “DIP” financing and restructured debt and working capital facilities for a 2,500 megawatt portfolio of natural gas-fired power projects.

Represented a private international company on acquisition and sale of energy and infrastructure projects, including acquisition and financing for a compression station and related natural gas pipeline in Mexico, a 600 megawatt natural gas-fired power station in Mexico, and a 460 megawatt coal-fired power station in the Philippines.

Advised project developers, lenders and corporate clients on the corporate procurement, development and financing for multiple wind power projects in the United States, including construction and other financing and utilization of renewable energy tax credits and incentive programs.

Represented the borrower and sponsors on the development, project contracts and project financing for a 750 megawatt natural gas-fired power plant in Colombia.

Advised the Government of Pakistan on power purchase agreements and related project documents, privatization structuring, and the offering and sale of interests in two large power stations in Pakistan.