Emilie is a member of the firm’s global privacy and cybersecurity practice and advises clients on compliance with federal, state, and international privacy and cybersecurity laws. Emilie regularly works with clients in identifying, evaluating, and managing privacy and information security risks. She advises clients on a broad range of privacy and security matters, including developing privacy notices, policies, and procedures, building comprehensive privacy programs, and designing and implementing risk management solutions for the development and use of innovative products, platforms, and technologies.

Emilie also assists clients with cybersecurity incident response and preparedness activities, including analyzing state and federal breach laws, preparing individual, regulator, and media notices, and drafting responses to regulatory inquiries.