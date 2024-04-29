Emily’s practice focuses on representing borrowers and lenders in commercial loan transactions. Emily represents corporate borrowers and lenders in both cash-flow and asset-based financings. She advises lenders and borrowers in connection with all aspects of commercial financing matters, including secured and unsecured revolving, bridge and term loan facilities. In addition, Emily regularly assists clients with credit agreement compliance concerns, amendments, waivers, consents and routine treasury matters.

Emily is committed to serving the community through pro bono legal work. She is a member of the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project Screening Committee and represents clients in no-fault divorce cases.