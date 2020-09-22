Emily Burkhardt Vicente
Overview
Emily co-chairs the firm’s labor and employment group and has a national practice focusing on complex employment and wage and hour litigation and advice. Emily is an accomplished trial lawyer who defends employers in complex employment litigation, including California and FLSA wage and hour class and collective actions, California representative PAGA actions, employment discrimination class actions, and complex whistleblower matters.
In addition to her litigation practice, Emily helps employers develop forward-thinking compliance practices that reduce wage and hour disputes and help mitigate other employment-related risks while keeping her client’s business goals firmly in mind. She regularly counsels clients on employment-related matters, including design and implementation of diversity and inclusion programs, ESG initiatives, harassment and discrimination investigations, “me too” issues, fair-pay compliance, negotiation of employment contracts, and the use and implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technology in the workplace. Emily also has successfully guided employers through various stages of pandemic response, including navigating state and federal sick pay laws, furloughs and layoffs, WARN Act requirements and return to work issues.
Emily serves as co-chair of the firm’s diversity & inclusion committee, and is a member of the firm’s national associates committee. She also is a regular speaker on labor and employment, and class action issues and is a contributing author to the firm’s Employment & Labor Perspectives blog. Emily is admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court, the United States District Courts for the Central, Southern, Eastern, and Northern Districts of California, the United States Courts of Appeals for the Ninth and Eleventh Circuits, the United States District Courts for the Northern and Middle Districts of Georgia, and the Superior, Appellate and Supreme Courts of California and Georgia.
Experience
- Trial counsel in representative proof Rule 23 class and FLSA collective action cases tried to verdict.
- Defended numerous state wage and hour putative class and FLSA collective actions on behalf of clients in the retail, manufacturing, food processing, financial services, pharmaceutical and theatre industries.
- Obtained dismissals of California representative PAGA claims based on exhaustion, manageability and ascertainability grounds.
- Conducted investigations into harassment and discrimination claims and advise clients through the associated legal, media and employee relations risks.
- Represented management in employment contract and tort disputes, including actions involving the enforcement of noncompete and nonsolicitation covenants, misappropriation of trade secrets and tortious interference with contractual and business relations.
- Defended state and federal civil lawsuits, arbitrations, and Department of Labor investigations into alleged whistleblower violations.
- Defended numerous single- and multi-plaintiff harassment, discrimination and retaliation cases under state and federal law across the country, with particular experience in California.
- Advise nationwide retail, entertainment and manufacturing clients through COVID-19 pandemic response.
- Assist clients with the design and implementation of ESG and diversity and inclusion programs.
- Regularly advise and counsel clients on various employment matters, including preventative compliance strategies under the California Family Rights Act (CFRA), the California Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA), the wage and hour provisions of the California Labor Code, the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), the Americans with Disabilities Act, Title VII, the Equal Pay Act, the Age Discrimination in Employment Act and the Family Medical Leave Act.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Top 50 Labor and Employment Litigator, Benchmark Litigation, 2024-2025
- Listed as a Litigation Star (2025) and a Labor and Employment Star (2018-2024), California, Benchmark Litigation
- Recommended for Labor and Employment Disputes (Including Collective Actions): Defense, Legal 500 United States, 2020-2024
- Recognized as a Leader in Labor & Employment, California, Chambers USA, 2023-2024
-
Named a Mentorship Award finalist at the California Legal Awards, The Recorder, 2023
- Finalist for Mentor of the Year at the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2023 Women’s Leadership Symposium & Awards
- Named to Women of Influence: Attorneys, Los Angeles Business Journal, 2021 and 2023
- Named a Go-To Thought Leader Award recipient, The National Law Review, 2022
- Recognized as a Diversity & Inclusion Visionary in The Los Angeles Times’ Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility magazine, 2022
- Recognized in the inaugural Leaders of Influence: Labor and Employment Attorneys in Los Angeles, Los Angeles Business Journal, 2022
-
Recognized in The Los Angeles Times’ inaugural Business of Law Magazine as a Visionary, 2021-2022, 2024
- Finalist, Corporate Counsel: Women, Influence and Power in Law Awards as a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Champion – Law Firm, 2021
- Nominee, Best Diversity & Inclusion Executive of the Year, Los Angeles Business Journal, 2021 and 2023
- Nominee for Champion of Women at the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2021 Women’s Leadership Series & Awards
-
Recognized as a Lawdragon 500 Leading U.S. Corporate Employment Lawyer, 2020-2025
- Firm Attorney Nominee, Leaders in Law, Los Angeles Business Journal, 2020, 2021 (Finalist)
-
Named to the Inaugural Thriving in their 40s awards, Los Angeles Business Journal, 2020
- Named among 2020 Women Worth Watching, Profiles in Diversity Journal, 2020
Affiliations
Professional
- Fellow, American Bar Foundation
Insights
Legal Updates
- September 22, 2020Legal Update
- 5 Minute ReadMarch 31, 2020Legal Update
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 18, 2020Legal Update
- January 24, 2014Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- October 17, 2024EventSpeakerWage & Hour Concerns and Updates, AELC Annual Conference
- January 10, 2023Event
- November 9, 2022EventModeratorRoundtable on Hiring and Retention Challenges for Retailers, Women in Retail Leadership On The Road Conference
- February 11, 2022EventCo-presenter2022 Wage & Hour Litigation and Management Part One, Bridgeport Continuing Education
- December 10, 2021EventPresenterWorking From Home: Employee Work Issues & Claims in the Post-COVID World, American Bankruptcy Institute
- November 10, 2021Event
- October 12, 2021Event
- October 6, 2021Event
- April 29, 2021EventPresenterPrivilege and Ethics Issues When Conducting Internal Employee Investigations, ACC Houston Half Day CLE Seminar: Employment Law 2021
- February 17, 2021Event
- January 6, 2021EventPresenterReopening Your Movie Theatre? Tips For Employers, National Association For Theatre Owners
- October 27, 2020Event
- October 7, 2020Event
- September 30, 2020Event
- May 27, 2020EventSpeakerEmployer & Business Liability & Claims: Re-opening after Covid-19, Rossdale CLE
- May 11, 2020Event
- October 23, 2019Event
- September 27, 2019EventSpeakerSummit of Managing Partners and Diversity Partners: What Works and What Doesn’t?, 2019 LACBA Diversity & Inclusion Conference, Los Angeles, CA
- July–August 2019Event
- December 7, 2018EventCo-presenterIssues Unique to Class Mediation, 2018 Wage & Hour Litigation and Management Conference, Bridgeport Continuing Education, Los Angeles, CA
- June 12, 2017EventCo-presenterEffective Strategies for Equal Pay Litigation, ACI’s 30th National Forum on Wage & Hour Claims and Class Actions, New York, NY
- December 14, 2016EventCo-presenterNew California Employment Laws: Preparing for 2017 Changes to Fair Pay Act, Leave and Wage Laws, Background Checks, and More, Strafford Webinar
- December 9, 2016EventCo-presenterGender Issues in Wage and Hour Law, 2016 Wage & Hour Litigation and Management Conference, Bridgeport Continuing Education, Los Angeles, CA
- September 8, 2016Event
- July 21, 2016EventSpeakerArbitration Agreements: Crossing Over From the Theoretical to the Practical, State Bar Labor & Employment Section Advanced Wage and Hour Conference
- May 26, 2016 and June 9, 2016EventSpeakerThe DOL’s New Overtime Rule and What Employers Should Do About It...Now, Hunton & Williams Webinar
- April 15, 2016EventSpeakerArbitration & Choice of Law Provisions, Class Action Litigation Conference 2016, Hollywood, CA
- October 11, 2015EventSpeakerLitigating Private Attorney General Act Claims in the Aftermath of Supreme Court Decisions, 88th Annual Meeting of The State Bar of California, California Young Lawyers Association (CYLA)
- October 20-21, 2014EventModeratorCracking the Code on Data Privacy: Prevention, Protection and the Counterattack, California Minority Counsel Program’s 25th Annual Business Conference
- October 2, 2014EventSpeakerAdvising clients on ways to minimize the risks of a wage hour class action, 2014 Wage & Hour Litigation & Management Conference
- September 11-14, 2014Event
- June 26, 2013EventSpeakerClass Action Waivers – The Impact of Recent Supreme Court Decisions on Employment and Wage-Hour Cases
- June 19, 2012EventSpeakerTaking Care of Business: Has The Tide Turned In California Wage And Hour Litigation
- February 22, 2012EventSpeakerCalifornia Wage and Hour Class Action Litigation: Impact of Concepcion and NLRB Decisions, ALI CLE
Publications
- January 2, 2025Publication
- October 2024PublicationCo-authorEvolution of the Two-Step Certification Process for FLSA and ADEA Collective Actions, AELC
- May 3, 2024Publication
- August 22, 2023Publication
- July 10, 2023Publication
- October 20, 2022Publication
- February 18, 2022Publication
- January 5, 2022Publication
- May 7, 2021Publication
- April 26, 2021Publication
- January 15, 2021PublicationCo-authorSB 973: Expanding Employer Obligations to Submit Annual Pay Data, Daily Journal
- November 22, 2020Publication
- August 2020Publication
- July 8, 2020PublicationCo-authorCalifornia Restaurants Must Provide COVID-19 Supplemental Paid Sick Leave, QSR Magazine
- June 19, 2020Publication
- Summer 2019Publication
- Spring 2019Publication
- May 8, 2017PublicationCo-authorPast Salary and Pay Equity in the 9th Circuit, Daily Journal
- February 16, 2016Publication
- November 19, 2015Publication
- January 17, 2014Publication
- December 2013Publication
Blog Posts
- November 4, 2024Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- June 19, 2024Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- April 19, 2024Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- The Nickel Report
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
News
- 3 Minute ReadNovember 21, 2024News
- November 17, 2024Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 10, 2024News
- 3 Minute ReadOctober 3, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadNews
- 7 Minute ReadJune 12, 2024News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2024News
- 3 Minute ReadNovember 8, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 3, 2023News
- 3 Minute ReadJuly 5, 2023News
- 7 Minute ReadJune 8, 2023News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2023News
- April 20, 2023Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadApril 17, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 3, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 28, 2022News
- 4 Minute ReadDecember 19, 2022News
- December 18, 2022Media Mention
- 3 Minute ReadOctober 24, 2022News
- October 24, 2022Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 18, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 22, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadAugust 16, 2022News
- July 18, 2022Media Mention
- 3 Minute ReadJune 27, 2022News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 9, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 15, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadNovember 24, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 8, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 22, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 13, 2021News
- 3 Minute ReadAugust 30, 2021News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 24, 2021News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 10, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 29, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 26, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 26, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadDecember 21, 2020News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 10, 2020News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 15, 2020News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 15, 2020News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 15, 2020News
- July 16, 2020Media Mention
- 6 Minute ReadJune 12, 2020News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 9, 2020News
- June 2, 2020Media MentionQuoted, Attorneys advise caution on returning at-risk workers, Daily Journal
- October 31, 2019NewsHunton Andrews Kurth Among Houston’s Top Law Firms for Diversity
- 1 Minute ReadOctober 1, 2019News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 26, 2018News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 6, 2018Media Mention
- 3 Minute ReadApril 10, 2017News
Education
JD, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, with honors; Order of the Coif; Order of the Barristers, 1999
BA, St. John Fisher College, summa cum laude, 1996
Admissions
California
Georgia
Areas of Focus
- Labor and Employment
- Complex Employment Litigation
- Wage and Hour Class Actions
- Unfair Competition and Employee Raiding
- Class Action, Multidistrict Litigation
- Health Care and Life Sciences
- Labor and Employment Emerging Technology
- Sustainability
- Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Counseling
- Pay Equity and Transparency
- PeopleSmart
- Energy
- Financial Services
- Food Industry
- Hospitality
- Retail and Consumer Products