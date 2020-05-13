Overview

Emma represents corporate borrowers and lenders in cash-flow and asset-based financings, advising them in connection with all aspects of commercial financing matters, including secured and unsecured revolving, bridge, and term loan facilities. In addition, Emma regularly assists clients with credit agreement compliance concerns, amendments, waivers, consents, and routine treasury matters.

Emma is committed to serving the community through pro bono legal work. She is a member of the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project Screening Committee and represents pro bono clients in no-fault divorces and guardianship cases.

Experience

  • Represented publicly traded wholesale grocery and general line distributions company in a $3.1 billion term and revolving credit facility.
  • Represented publicly traded home and commercial services company in a $1 billion term and revolving facility.
  • Represented publicly traded energy company in a $775 million term and revolving facility in connection with an acquisition.
  • Routinely represents middle-market private equity clients in portfolio company acquisitions and secured financings, often structured with senior borrowing and subordinated debt.

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, Virginia Bar Association

Education

JD, University of Richmond School of Law, summa cum laude; McNeill Law Society, Order of the Coif, University of Richmond Law Review, 2018

BA, Political Science, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, magna cum laude, 2015

Admissions

Virginia

