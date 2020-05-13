Emma represents corporate borrowers and lenders in cash-flow and asset-based financings, advising them in connection with all aspects of commercial financing matters, including secured and unsecured revolving, bridge, and term loan facilities. In addition, Emma regularly assists clients with credit agreement compliance concerns, amendments, waivers, consents, and routine treasury matters.

Emma is committed to serving the community through pro bono legal work. She is a member of the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project Screening Committee and represents pro bono clients in no-fault divorces and guardianship cases.