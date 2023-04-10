Emma’s practice includes a broad range of banking/finance and commercial real estate transactions. As an associate on the capital finance and real estate team, Emma’s practice focuses on commercial lending, finance and real estate transactions. Her experience includes the representation of national and international financial institutions and borrowers in various secured and unsecured credit transactions, including, upstream, midstream and downstream lending, real estate lending, asset-based lending transactions, acquisition finance and syndicated financings. Emma’s real estate practice includes the representation of buyers and sellers in the purchases, sales and financing of real property.

During law school, Emma was a Judicial Extern to the Honorable David F. Hamilton.