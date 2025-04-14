Emmanuel Olawore
Associate
Overview
Emmanuel advises on corporate transactions with a focus on cross-border mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, divestitures, private equity, and venture capital, particularly in the energy and infrastructure sectors. In addition to his corporate practice, he has experience in project finance and development transactions, representing sponsors, investors, and lenders in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.
Experience
- Advised a renewable energy company on the acquisition of an electric car charging company.
- Advised on €500m investment in Swedish wind farm project.
- Advised management in relation to £700m+ divestment project, disposing of various investments, subsidiaries, and joint venture stakes.
- Advised on the sale and equity arrangements of a £1 billion+ secondary buyout.
- Advised shareholders of the target on equity roll-over arrangements.
- Advised management in relation to $100m+ trade sale.
- Advised FTSE100 company as an investor on services for equity arrangements.
- Advised company raising $187m+ investment series C investment round.
- Advised DFIs on a financing package to a national bank.
- Advised on the $2.9 billion financing for the engineering, procurement, and construction of a Nigerian gas pipeline.
- Advised Nigerian based MNC on $500m+ reserve based loan.
- Advised on the financing of ground-mounted solar park projects.
- Advised an operator of an African free zone to help structure and draft the legal framework.
News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 14, 2025News
- 2 Minute ReadAugust 26, 2024News
Education
LPC, The University of Law, 2019
LLM, University of London, 2017
LLB, University of Hull, 2016
Admissions
England and Wales (Solicitor)