Overview

Eric’s practice focuses on corporate finance, securities and securitization. Eric advises issuers, underwriters and investors in the purchase, sale and financing of financial assets. He has extensive experience working with commercial and investment banks, hedge funds and private equity funds, mortgage banking companies, insurance companies, registered investment companies and mortgage REITs in their structured and corporate finance activities. Eric's structured finance practice involves a wide variety of financial assets such as performing and non-performing mortgage loans, REO properties, servicing rights, credit cards and auto loans. Eric also represents sellers and purchasers of whole mortgage loans, REO properties and servicing rights.

Eric also advises clients on compliance with proposed and enacted regulatory reforms in the financial sector, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the Securities and Exchange Commission’s proposed revisions to Regulation AB. Eric recently represented the American Securitization Forum in connection with the Section 621 of the Dodd-Frank Act (securitization conflicts of interest).

In recent years, Eric's practice has involved representing issuers and underwriters in private securitizations of performing and non-performing mortgage loans and REO properties. In 2009, Eric acted as counsel to the issuer of the first private-label residential mortgage-backed securitization in over a year that was credited with restarting the private-label mortgage securitization market. Eric has also been actively involved in assisting clients on a range of matters arising out of the financial crisis and the disruption of the residential mortgage market.

Experience

  • Serves as issuer's and underwriter's counsel on mortgage securitization and resecuritization transactions.
  • Represents various parties in purchases, sales and securitizations of forward and reverse mortgage loans, automobile receivables, credit card receivables, student loans, servicing rights, excess servicing strips and other financial assets.
  • Represents owners, sellers and servicers in negotiating servicing and subservicing arrangements.
  • Advises parties regarding Dodd-Frank rulemaking, OCC, FDIC, SEC and rating agency compliance.
  • Represents various parties in negotiated settlements of mortgage loans sale and servicing disputes.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recognized as a Leader in Capital Markets: Securitization - RMBS, USA-Nationwide, Chambers USA, 2020-2024

  • Recognized as a Leader in Capital Markets: Securitization, Nationwide, Chambers Global, 2021-2024

  • Recommended for Structured Finance: Securitization, Legal 500 United States, 2014-2016, 2019-2021, 2023

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

Publications

  • 1994
    Publication
    Author
    And Gently He Shall Lead Them; Robert Parris Moses and Civil Rights In Mississippi, New York University Press

News

Education

JD, New York University School of Law, 1998

BA, History, Amherst College, cum laude, 1990

Admissions

New York

