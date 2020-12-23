Eric also advises clients on compliance with proposed and enacted regulatory reforms in the financial sector, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the Securities and Exchange Commission’s proposed revisions to Regulation AB. Eric recently represented the American Securitization Forum in connection with the Section 621 of the Dodd-Frank Act (securitization conflicts of interest).

In recent years, Eric's practice has involved representing issuers and underwriters in private securitizations of performing and non-performing mortgage loans and REO properties. In 2009, Eric acted as counsel to the issuer of the first private-label residential mortgage-backed securitization in over a year that was credited with restarting the private-label mortgage securitization market. Eric has also been actively involved in assisting clients on a range of matters arising out of the financial crisis and the disruption of the residential mortgage market.